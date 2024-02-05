The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered 2026 Conroe (TX) Grand Oaks High School quarterback Grant Smith on January 18. The sophomore signal caller had his 2023 season cut short due to a broken collarbone sustained in the Grizzly's fifth game. RedRaiderSports caught up with him to get his thoughts on his offer from the Red Raiders and his recruitment.

Advertisement

What you need to know... ... He has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, California, Houston, TCU, and Texas A&M. ... He finished 2023 with 609 passing yards and three touchdowns and added three more on the ground in five games for the Grizzlies, per his MaxPreps page. ... He was named a 2023 13-6A Academic All-District selection. 2023 season: "We started off alright, and then, in Week Five, I broke my collarbone and had season-ending surgery. But since it was on my non-throwing collarbone, I was able to keep throwing, strengthen my arm, rest it, and recover from that surgery. It was unfortunate., but I am excited for what we can do next season." The recruiting process: "Last May was when I first really started talking to coaches and getting recruited. It has been nice, and I have learned a lot. It has made me a better person and man. It has helped me to better my manners by just speaking with all the coaches and being able to build relationships that last, so that has been nice. Since then, it has been speeding up, and I am excited about what the future holds and can't wait to see the outcome of it all." Offer from Texas Tech: "It was awesome! I have been talking with Coach (Zach) Kittley for a while now, and he made it out to our school that day. We were in a workout, and we visited and talked for a little while. Afterward, my head coach, Shaun McDowell, told me to call him, and then Coach Kittley offered me over the phone. He seems like a great guy, and I know his background, how he involves his quarterbacks, and he has a background in winning. So, he definitely has a great background when it comes to quarterbacks; with Patrick Mahomes and Bailey Zappe, I know he coached them."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua2Z1bCBhbmQgaG9ub3JlZCB0byBiZSBvZmZlcmVkIHRoZSBv cHBvcnR1bml0eSB0byBwbGF5IGZvb3RiYWxsIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4g8J+MtSEgIFRoYW5rIHlvdSBDb2FjaCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pLaXR0bGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBaS2l0dGxleTwvYT4gYW5kIENvYWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiEgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HdW5zVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHdW5zVXA8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HT2Frc0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBHT2Frc0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoX21jZG93ZWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBjb2FjaF9tY2Rvd2VsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaF9QTWF0dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hf UE1hdHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hC aXJkU2F5cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCaXJkU2F5czwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVRQlRlY2g/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVFCVGVjaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRm b25nMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhbXNw aWVncz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2Ftc3BpZWdzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlZFJhaWRlclNwb3J0cz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVkUmFpZGVyU3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRzZJdklWQVpUUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0c2 SXZJVkFaVFI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR3JhbnQgU21pdGggUUIg4pyeIChA Z3JhbnRzbWl0aHRleGFzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2dyYW50c21pdGh0ZXhhcy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0ODA2ODA3MTQ2NDQ2NDQzMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK