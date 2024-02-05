Texas Tech offers 2026 Conroe Grand Oaks QB Grant Smith
The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered 2026 Conroe (TX) Grand Oaks High School quarterback Grant Smith on January 18. The sophomore signal caller had his 2023 season cut short due to a broken collarbone sustained in the Grizzly's fifth game.
RedRaiderSports caught up with him to get his thoughts on his offer from the Red Raiders and his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... He has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, California, Houston, TCU, and Texas A&M.
... He finished 2023 with 609 passing yards and three touchdowns and added three more on the ground in five games for the Grizzlies, per his MaxPreps page.
... He was named a 2023 13-6A Academic All-District selection.
2023 season: "We started off alright, and then, in Week Five, I broke my collarbone and had season-ending surgery. But since it was on my non-throwing collarbone, I was able to keep throwing, strengthen my arm, rest it, and recover from that surgery. It was unfortunate., but I am excited for what we can do next season."
The recruiting process: "Last May was when I first really started talking to coaches and getting recruited. It has been nice, and I have learned a lot. It has made me a better person and man. It has helped me to better my manners by just speaking with all the coaches and being able to build relationships that last, so that has been nice. Since then, it has been speeding up, and I am excited about what the future holds and can't wait to see the outcome of it all."
Offer from Texas Tech: "It was awesome! I have been talking with Coach (Zach) Kittley for a while now, and he made it out to our school that day. We were in a workout, and we visited and talked for a little while. Afterward, my head coach, Shaun McDowell, told me to call him, and then Coach Kittley offered me over the phone. He seems like a great guy, and I know his background, how he involves his quarterbacks, and he has a background in winning. So, he definitely has a great background when it comes to quarterbacks; with Patrick Mahomes and Bailey Zappe, I know he coached them."
Connection with the Texas Tech coaches: "So far, I have just talked to Coach Kittley. I can't wait to really get the chance to visit with him, talk to him on a personal level, and build a relationship with him and all the other coaches when I visit Texas Tech."
Other visits taken: "I went to Houston, Arkansas, and TCU to their Junior days. I don't have anything planned right now, but I plan to visit all the schools that I have offers from and add a couple or more also. Plus, I also want to attend some spring practices and summer camps. Lubbock is at the top of the list."
Other schools in the mix: "Texas A&M was my first offer, and they were at my school recently. I talked with Coach (Collin) Klein and their tight ends coach. It was good to meet, talk to them, and meet them in person. They told me they wanted me to return to their campus soon. I have been talking to Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, State, and Kansas State. Those are the ones right off the top of my head."
Thoughts on Texas Tech's football program: "I know they have a history of success, and that Coach (Joey) McGuire likes to create a family environment for all the players. And that Lubbock is all about Texas Tech football, which is definitely fun to be around. I think there is not one bad thing to say about any of the coaches, and it is a good program. I look forward to being there and seeing it in person."
Texas Tech as a possibility: "They are very high on my list. My decision won't be coming anytime soon, but when it does, they will definitely be on there."
The off-season: "It is going well. I have been putting on a lot of weight, adding close to 30 pounds in about three months. It has definitely been good for me, and I know I am growing as a person and leader. So, I am excited, and I know it is not close to being over, and I need to keep working and grinding."