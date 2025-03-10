Bixby (OK) linebacker Cord Nolan breaks down Red Raider pledge

On Friday afternoon Texas Tech added to its 2026 class with yet another premium defensive prospect.

Bixby (OK) linebacker Cord Nolan became the sixth member of Texas Tech's upcoming senior class, with all six playing on the defensive side of the ball. Of the six recruits, five are rated as Rivals 5.7 three-star prospects, showing the type of talent Joey McGuire, Shiel Wood and company are accumulating early on.

Nolan has been a frequent visitor to the South Plains over the past year, most recently visiting for Texas Tech's Junior Day in mid-January. Nolan left that trip admitting that Texas Tech was his No. 1 option, and he officially pulled the trigger for the Scarlet and Black less than two months later.

"So, I mean, me and coach (Shiel) Wood had some conversations since he's joined the staff and just getting to know each other a little bit more and everything. He's had success pretty much everywhere he's been and he called me earlier this week and gave me an opportunity to commit. And I just wanted to hop on it while it was there, because Tech's got something good going on and I just wanted to go to a place that we can start winning Big 12 championships."

At 6-foot and 210 pounds, Nolan is expected to slide in at inside linebacker in the Red Raiders' defense.

"I'll be at the inside linebacker position. Not sure which one, but it'll be in that role and just do whatever he (Shiel Wood) wants me to do. I'm very open to what he has to say or what he wants me to do."

Nolan has deep connections to Texas Tech and the coaching staff. Dave Martin was a key figure in Oklahoma HS circles for many years as he coached at Jones HS for 14 years before being hired at Texas Tech. Martin has been recruiting Nolan for years now and the two have a strong relationship.

In addition, Nolan's grandparents met at Texas Tech and his grandfather (Ronnie Mercer) actually played on the offensive line at Texas Tech in the 1960's under coach head coach J.T. King.

Nolan's commitment was welcome news for both his family and the Texas Tech coaches.

"I mean, they were fired up. They've been recruiting me since I was a freshman, really honestly, Coach Martin has and then coach Wood came along this year. It was just a good feeling to get it done and know that it's locked in. Texas Tech, they've actually kind of been in my family. My grandparents met there. My grandpa, he threw shot for the track team and played o-line for J.T. King in the late 60s. So like, I've got some connections there. And it was just, it was kind of a proud moment for the family and just giving coach Wood and Martin and (Taylor) Young and (Joey) McGuire the satisfaction that we've all wanted. So it was nice."