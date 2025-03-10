Bixby (OK) linebacker Cord Nolan breaks down Red Raider pledge

On Friday afternoon Texas Tech added to its 2026 class with yet another premium defensive prospect.
Bixby (OK) linebacker Cord Nolan became the sixth member of Texas Tech's upcoming senior class, with all six playing on the defensive side of the ball. Of the six recruits, five are rated as Rivals 5.7 three-star prospects, showing the type of talent Joey McGuire, Shiel Wood and company are accumulating early on.
Nolan has been a frequent visitor to the South Plains over the past year, most recently visiting for Texas Tech's Junior Day in mid-January. Nolan left that trip admitting that Texas Tech was his No. 1 option, and he officially pulled the trigger for the Scarlet and Black less than two months later.
"So, I mean, me and coach (Shiel) Wood had some conversations since he's joined the staff and just getting to know each other a little bit more and everything. He's had success pretty much everywhere he's been and he called me earlier this week and gave me an opportunity to commit. And I just wanted to hop on it while it was there, because Tech's got something good going on and I just wanted to go to a place that we can start winning Big 12 championships."
At 6-foot and 210 pounds, Nolan is expected to slide in at inside linebacker in the Red Raiders' defense.
"I'll be at the inside linebacker position. Not sure which one, but it'll be in that role and just do whatever he (Shiel Wood) wants me to do. I'm very open to what he has to say or what he wants me to do."
Nolan has deep connections to Texas Tech and the coaching staff. Dave Martin was a key figure in Oklahoma HS circles for many years as he coached at Jones HS for 14 years before being hired at Texas Tech. Martin has been recruiting Nolan for years now and the two have a strong relationship.
In addition, Nolan's grandparents met at Texas Tech and his grandfather (Ronnie Mercer) actually played on the offensive line at Texas Tech in the 1960's under coach head coach J.T. King.
Nolan's commitment was welcome news for both his family and the Texas Tech coaches.
"I mean, they were fired up. They've been recruiting me since I was a freshman, really honestly, Coach Martin has and then coach Wood came along this year. It was just a good feeling to get it done and know that it's locked in. Texas Tech, they've actually kind of been in my family. My grandparents met there. My grandpa, he threw shot for the track team and played o-line for J.T. King in the late 60s. So like, I've got some connections there. And it was just, it was kind of a proud moment for the family and just giving coach Wood and Martin and (Taylor) Young and (Joey) McGuire the satisfaction that we've all wanted. So it was nice."
Nolan has already scheduled his next visit to Lubbock for April 10th, as the Red Raiders kick off spring football this week. He also plans to return in June for his official visit but the date has not been locked in yet.
"Yes, I'll be there April 10th, I believe. Yes, I haven't gotten it (official visit) set up yet but I'll definitely be going down there for one."
Nolan says that prior to his commitment he had plans to visit other schools but as of now doesn't intend to go anywhere else other than Texas Tech.
"I mean, I had things scheduled before I committed but I haven't really talked to my parents much about it. I'm not really planning on going anywhere else unless something comes up but as of now, I'm not planning on anything."
Nolan got to meet several of his fellow Texas Tech commits back at the Junior Day and was added by Joey McGuire to the commit group text, though he expects the conversations to pick up in the near future.
"Coach McGuire put us in the text thread so we'll eventually start to get to know each other and stuff, but not a ton of communication quite yet."
Texas Tech may not be done with Bixby HS in the 2026 class, as the Red Raiders have also offered Nolan's teammates Braeden Presley and Trey McGlothlin. Nolan would love for the pair to join him in Lubbock though he won't pressure either and will allow them to make their own decisions.
"I mean, absolutely. That'd be awesome to get a little Bixby pipeline down there and get some of those boys down there, but at the end of the day, I'll let them make their own decision on what they want to do. But I'd love to have them there."
For now, Nolan is excited to be done with his recruitment and be able to focus on off-season football and getting ready for his upcoming senior season.
"Just doing off-season football, keeping the body healthy, and then getting ready for spring ball. Then we get into summer workouts, and it'll be time for football season again."
Nolan joins Tieson Ejiawoko, Ayden Johnson, Luke Bell, Krush Johnson and Maddox Quiller in Texas Tech's 2026 class. The class is currently ranked 29th in the country per the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.
