Texas Tech will welcome Summit League member Western Illinois to Dan Law Field this weekend for a four-game, three-day set before a trip to Houston for the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park next weekend.

Western Illinois and Tech will kick off the series 2 p.m. Friday before a double header starting at Noon on Saturday and playing the finale at 1 p.m. on Sunday, all being televised via ESPN+, with Saturday’s broadcast likely being a bit lackluster, as it was last weekend.

The Red Raiders are coming off a four-game sweep over Gonzaga, a team who came into the season with lofty expectations, but Tech was able to handle the competition with solid pitching and outstanding offensive production.

The Fighting Leathernecks are coming into Lubbock after a 1-3 start on opening weekend against Southern Indiana where they were outscored 24-14 over four games.

Western Illinois was 8-44 last season and have been a pretty lackluster program for a while but have beaten quality opponents early in the season in recent history with a win over then No. 4 Louisville in 2021.

A few Leathernecks had some quality performances at the plate over the weekend in Millington, Tennessee against Southern Indiana including a 10-16 showing from outfielder Nick Mitchell who drove in three runs with four extra-base hits in the four-game series.