Texas Tech will more than likely be shorthanded once again, according to Mark Adams, who said Pop Isaacs, Daniel Batcho and KJ Allen will be out on this road trip.

The Red Raiders played with nine available players against Kansas, which was Texas Tech's third straight loss. Texas Tech looks to grab win No. 1 in conference play instead of an 0-4 start, which would be the worst start since 2015.

Texas Tech traveled to Ames last year in a similar situation when the Red Raiders only had seven players available in the road matchup due to COVID-19 and injuries.