Texas Tech looks to avoid 0-4 start in Big 12 play in trip to Iowa State
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.
WATCH IT ON: ESPN+
SERIES HISTORY: Tied 21-21
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: IOWA STATE
2012-22 record: 22-13 (Big 12 7-11)
Head coach: T.J. Otzelberger
2022-23 record: 12-2 (Big 12 3-0)
Texas Tech will more than likely be shorthanded once again, according to Mark Adams, who said Pop Isaacs, Daniel Batcho and KJ Allen will be out on this road trip.
The Red Raiders played with nine available players against Kansas, which was Texas Tech's third straight loss. Texas Tech looks to grab win No. 1 in conference play instead of an 0-4 start, which would be the worst start since 2015.
Texas Tech traveled to Ames last year in a similar situation when the Red Raiders only had seven players available in the road matchup due to COVID-19 and injuries.
CYCLONES TO WATCH:
Jaren Holmes
Holmes is Iowa State's leading scorer with an average of 13 points per game. He has started in all of Iowa State's 14 games this season. Holmes is in his first year as a Cyclone after transferring from St. Bonaventure.
Aljaž Kunc
Kunc is Iowa State's leading rebounder. He averages just under six per game while also averaging 8.5 points per game.
Caleb Grill
Grill is a double-digit scorer for the Cyclones with his 10.8 average points per game. He is second on the team in average rebounds with 4.3 a contest right behind Kunc.