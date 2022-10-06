Texas Tech looks for gritty road win against playoff-hopeful Cowboys
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK
WHEN: Saturday, October 8th at 2:30 PM
WATCH IT ON: FS1
SERIES HISTORY: Tied 23-23-3 all-time
2021 MEETING: Kansas State 23, Texas Tech 0
BETTING ODDS: Oklahoma State -9.5, total O/U: 69.5
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: OKLAHOMA STATE
2021 RECORD: 12-2 (8-1)
HEAD COACH: Mike Gundy
AP POLL RANKING: No. 7
2022 RECORD: 4-0 (1-0)
Oklahoma State is red-hot after a noteworthy 36-25 road win in Waco against Baylor last Saturday. The Cowboys certainly look the part of a Big 12 championship and college football playoff contender up to this point, and if Spencer Sanders can continue to build upon his fantastic start to the season, Oklahoma State has a fighting chance for one or both achievements.
Last year's 23-0 shutout in Lubbock was both embarrassing and rather forgettable for the Red Raiders as they look to win their first road game of the season and snap a two-game losing streak against the Cowboys.
KEY PLAYERS
QB Spencer Sanders, the 2021 Big 12 offensive player of the year, has been incredible, throwing for 1,097 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season. The Cowboys have a solid receiving core, highlighted by Braydon Johnson, Brennan Presley, and Bryson Green. Johnson leads the Cowboys in receiving yards (360) and had a spectacular, 49-yard Randy Moss-Esque touchdown catch against Baylor. RB Dominic Richardson has been solid on the ground, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries (3.0 YPC) against Baylor and 131 yards and a score on 27 carries (4.9 YPC) against Arizona State. S Jason "The Playmaker" Taylor II is first on the Cowboys in solo tackles and had a huge interception against the Bears last week that sealed the game, earning him co-defensive player of the week honors. DEs Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy are forces to be reckoned with upfront. Martin had a sack and forced a safety against the Bears and has played fantastically in 2022. LB Mason Cobb leads Oklahoma State in total tackles and has been of the best linebackers and run-stoppers in the Big 12 so far.
MATCHUP PREDICTION
Boone Pickens Stadium is one of the hardest places to compete in the Big 12 and the Red Raiders will have to play a near-perfect game in order to steal a win against the No. 7 team in the country. Texas Tech has had difficulty on the road so far, highlighted last week with Kansas State and September 17th against NC State. I think that the Cowboys' defense could give Donovan Smith some difficulty early in the game, causing the Red Raiders' offense to have trouble getting into a rhythm in the first half.
Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys' offensive attack is the real deal and Tech's defense, especially the secondary unit, will need to play extremely efficiently and do their best to limit 3rd down conversions to stay in the game.
Smith and the Texas Tech offense play well given the circumstances but I'm not too sure that Tech will come away with a victory here. The Red Raiders keep it close and make it interesting late, but an Oklahoma State touchdown in the fourth quarter puts the game out of reach.
Crazier things have happened, however, and I wouldn't be surprised if Texas Tech pulls off the upset. This has trap-game feelings for Oklahoma State.
Score Prediction
Oklahoma State - 34
Texas Tech -24
