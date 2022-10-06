GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK WHEN: Saturday, October 8th at 2:30 PM WATCH IT ON: FS1 SERIES HISTORY: Tied 23-23-3 all-time

2021 MEETING: Kansas State 23, Texas Tech 0 BETTING ODDS: Oklahoma State -9.5, total O/U: 69.5





WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: OKLAHOMA STATE

2021 RECORD: 12-2 (8-1) HEAD COACH: Mike Gundy

AP POLL RANKING: No. 7 2022 RECORD: 4-0 (1-0)



Oklahoma State is red-hot after a noteworthy 36-25 road win in Waco against Baylor last Saturday. The Cowboys certainly look the part of a Big 12 championship and college football playoff contender up to this point, and if Spencer Sanders can continue to build upon his fantastic start to the season, Oklahoma State has a fighting chance for one or both achievements.

Last year's 23-0 shutout in Lubbock was both embarrassing and rather forgettable for the Red Raiders as they look to win their first road game of the season and snap a two-game losing streak against the Cowboys.





KEY PLAYERS

QB Spencer Sanders, the 2021 Big 12 offensive player of the year, has been incredible, throwing for 1,097 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season. The Cowboys have a solid receiving core, highlighted by Braydon Johnson, Brennan Presley, and Bryson Green. Johnson leads the Cowboys in receiving yards (360) and had a spectacular, 49-yard Randy Moss-Esque touchdown catch against Baylor. RB Dominic Richardson has been solid on the ground, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries (3.0 YPC) against Baylor and 131 yards and a score on 27 carries (4.9 YPC) against Arizona State. S Jason "The Playmaker" Taylor II is first on the Cowboys in solo tackles and had a huge interception against the Bears last week that sealed the game, earning him co-defensive player of the week honors. DEs Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy are forces to be reckoned with upfront. Martin had a sack and forced a safety against the Bears and has played fantastically in 2022. LB Mason Cobb leads Oklahoma State in total tackles and has been of the best linebackers and run-stoppers in the Big 12 so far.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgaHVtYW4gcGxheW1ha2VyIGlzIGh1bWFuIHBsYXltYWtlci1p bmc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvREFUP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jREFUPC9hPiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkNUSUlfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKQ1RJSV88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9m dWdOMllyak13Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZnVnTjJZcmpNdzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBPU1UgQ293Ym95IEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ293Ym95RkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ293Ym95RkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzYz NDEwNzM2NTU2Mjc3NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAx LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFUIEEgU05BRyBCWSBPS0xBSE9NQSBTVEFURSYjMzk7UyBCUkFZ RE9OIEpPSE5TT04g8J+YsjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92azVFc1dS dnNZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdms1RXNXUnZzWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyAyNDdTcG9ydHMgKEAyNDdTcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vMjQ3U3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc2MzI3MzU2MTA0MzEwNzg1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

MATCHUP PREDICTION

Boone Pickens Stadium is one of the hardest places to compete in the Big 12 and the Red Raiders will have to play a near-perfect game in order to steal a win against the No. 7 team in the country. Texas Tech has had difficulty on the road so far, highlighted last week with Kansas State and September 17th against NC State. I think that the Cowboys' defense could give Donovan Smith some difficulty early in the game, causing the Red Raiders' offense to have trouble getting into a rhythm in the first half.

Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys' offensive attack is the real deal and Tech's defense, especially the secondary unit, will need to play extremely efficiently and do their best to limit 3rd down conversions to stay in the game.

Smith and the Texas Tech offense play well given the circumstances but I'm not too sure that Tech will come away with a victory here. The Red Raiders keep it close and make it interesting late, but an Oklahoma State touchdown in the fourth quarter puts the game out of reach.

Crazier things have happened, however, and I wouldn't be surprised if Texas Tech pulls off the upset. This has trap-game feelings for Oklahoma State.





Score Prediction Oklahoma State - 34

Texas Tech -24

