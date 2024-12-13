Texas Tech lands Miami (OH) transfer WR Reggie Virgil

Texas Tech has landed it's first transfer portal wide receiver of the 2024 winter portal window, landing Miami (OH) wide receiver Reggie Virgil.

Virgil was in on his visit to Lubbock which started Thursday night and has decided to become a Red Raider while holding offers from Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Miami (FL), among others while also forgoing a scheduled visit to Oklahoma.

In his career, the lengthy outside receiver has posted 43 receptions for 878 yards and ten touchdowns with almost all of that production coming in the 2024 season.

Virgil caught nine touchdowns with over 800 yards this season for the Redhawks.