Amarillo Tascosa ATH TJ Tillman

Texas Tech football hosted a select group of talented underclassmen recruits to take in the Red Raiders' second scrimmage of spring football. RedRaiderSports caught up with some of those prospects for their reactions to the visit.

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "When me and my mom got there coach (Zach) Kittley and coach (Kirk) Bryant met us outside. We took a tour of campus then sat in on the team and QB meetings. After that I took my photo shoot and watched practice. I had a really good time and am definitely making a trip back sometime soon!" What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "My favorite part was for sure the QB meetings. I just love watching how the quarterbacks are coached and seeing how I like it." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I really like all of the Tech coaches. I stay in contact with coach Bryant the most and talk to coach (Joey) McGuire sometimes."

Take us through your day in Lubbock and what you got to do and see. "We started out in the team meeting, then we split into position meetings. Right after I had my photo shoot then the rest of the time we were watching their intersquad scrimmage." What was your favorite part of the visit? Did anything stand out? "Being on the sideline during the scrimmage for sure, the energy was crazy from start to end and I felt like part of it." Who are the coaches you were able to connect with? How is your relationship with the Tech coaches and how often do you stay in contact? "I connected with majority of the coaches there, but I was with coach Brian Nance most of the time. I'm in contact with Tech the most so we have a great relationship." Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now? "Other than Tech I've been in most contact with TCU and Texas." What's next for you this off-season? Any other visit plans or events coming up? "This summer I have a couple in-state camps then I'm going to camps mostly in the West this year."