The No. 1 seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils 6-2 to win game three and move on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.



Tech is now 44-18 on the season after the win.

Sophomore third baseman Josh Jung collected a total of four hits in the game while freshman right fielder Gabe Holt, sophomore second baseman Brian Klein and junior first baseman Cameron Warren each had two. Holt had the most runs out of the Red Raiders with two.

Junior right-handed pitcher Ty Harpenau earned the win after pitching three innings and allowing four hits, one earned run and striking out three.

The Red Raiders were the first to score in the bottom of the third when Holt hit a home run to right field.

The Blue Devils answered in the top of the fourth when junior center fielder Jimmy Herron hit a single to senior shortstop Michael Davis which allowed freshman designated hitter Chris Crabtree to score. Tech continued to score in the bottom of the fourth when Davis hit a two-run home run to right center, making the score 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, Herron hit a triple with two outs to get sophomore left fielder Chase Cheek home. At the end of the sixth, the score was 3-2.

The bottom of the seventh featured another home run from Tech this time from Klein. Klein’s homer extended Tech’s lead to 4-2 entering the eighth.

With sophomore right-handed pitcher John McMillon now on the mound, he first walked Miller. Sophomore third baseman Erikson Nichols then struck out. With bases loaded, the final out of the eighth came when junior catcher Chris Proctor flied out.

Warren started out the bottom of the eighth with a double, and advanced to third when junior center fielder Cody Farhat hit a sacrifice bunt. Warren was able to get home when Holt hit a single, extending the score to 5-2. After a single from Klein but him and Holt on first and second, Jung hit a single of his own which brought Holt home for the final run from Tech.

With a score of 6-2 in the top of the ninth, McMillon first walked Duke junior shortstop Zack Kone. Senior left-handed pitcher Dylan Dusek then closed out for the Red Raiders. The first out came from a ground out from Loperfido. Kone was then run down making it two outs left. Freshman outfielder Steve Mann pinch hit for Nichols and grounded out for the final out of the game.

The College World Series is set to begin on Friday, June 16.