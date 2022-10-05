Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Six
Week six of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2023 commits
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Olton, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season
Last week: 15-14 win vs Coronado
This week: @ Amarillo, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: Cooper has averaged 25 points per game this season
Last week: 15-14 loss @ Cooper
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: N/A - Coronado has not submitted stats for this game
Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 63 tackles, 6 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 17 punts, 589 punt yards (34.6 avg)
Last week: 13-10 win vs Cedar Park
This week: vs Hendrickson, Friday 10/7
Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 60 yards and ran for 136 yards in the win
Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 38 points per game this season
Last week: 58-7 win vs Azle
This week: @ Saginaw, Friday 10/7
Stats: 19/27, 291 yards, 3 passing TD's, 1 INT, 1 rushing yard
Season stats: 49/81, 785 pass yards, 8 passing TD's, 1 interception, 22 carries, 74 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD's
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Ryan, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 28-14 loss vs Summer Creek
This week: @ West Brook, Thursday 10/6
Stats: 5 receptions, 53 yards, touchdown
Season stats: 20 receptions, 384 yards, 2 touchdowns
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Cooper, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 38-7 win @ Centennial
This week: vs Lebanon Trail, Thursday 10/6
Stats: N/A - Reedy has not entered in any stats from the game
Season stats: 21 receptions, 342 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 24 kick return yards, 88 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Cedar Hill, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 23 tackles, 2 passes defended, 65 kick return yards
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Wheeler, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 35-7 win vs Denver City
This week: @ Covenant Christian, Friday 10/7
Stats: 190 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns, 26 receiving yards
Season stats: 693 rushing yards, 12 TD's
Last week: 50-34 win vs Legacy School of Sport Sciences
This week: @ Vidor, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Midland Christian, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards
Last week: 46-0 loss @ Airline
This week: vs Benton, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 15 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 hurry
Last week: 34-6 loss vs Vandegrift
This week: @ Round Rock, Friday 10/7
Stats: 3 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack
Season stats: 17 tackles, 7 TFL's, 2 sacks
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Edcouch-Elsa, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Last week: 57-7 win @ Ysleta
This week: vs Del Valle, Friday 10/7
Stats: 6 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown
Season stats: 25 receptions, 378 yards, 5 TD's
Last week: 36-23 loss @ Spartanburg
This week: vs Boiling Springs, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season
Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack
Last week: 25-13 loss @ Parkway
This week: vs Airline, Thursday 10/6
Stats: 1 carry, 1 rushing yard, 2 receptions, 1 receiving yard
Season stats: 1 rushing yard, 12 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 46 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards
Last week: 42-14 win vs Shepherd
This week: @ Coldspring-Oakhurst, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 21-14 loss @ Clear Falls
This week: vs Brazoswood, Friday 10/7
Stats: Clear Springs totaled 133 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the game.
Season stats: N/A
Last week: 28-17 win vs Grand Prairie
This week: @ Arlington, Friday 10/7
Stats: 1 reception, 16 yards
Season stats: 24 receptions, 619 yards, 4 receiving TD's
Last week: 54-28 win @ Birdville
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 interception
Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards
Last week: 32-16 win @ Stony Point
This week: vs Manor, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended
Last week: 46-0 loss @ Airline
This week: vs Benton, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: N/A
2023 top targets
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: @ Duncanville, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended
Last week: 21-17 loss @ North Platte
This week: vs Kearney, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A - Omaha Westside has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: 20 receptions, 367 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 33 kick return yards
Last week: 27-24 win @ Clear Creek-Amana
This week: @ Newton, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.
Season stats: N/A
2024 commits
Last week: 56-28 loss vs Columbus
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: 8 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 77 kick return yards
Season stats: 21 receptions, 436 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 194 kick return yards, 47 punt return yards, 11 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 2 passes defended
Last week: BYE WEEK
This week: vs Colorado, Friday 10/7
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 14 receptions, 184 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards
Last week: 63-17 win vs Pecos
This week: BYE WEEK
Stats: Shallowater put up 153 pass yards and 475 rushing yards in the win
Season stats: 7 tackles