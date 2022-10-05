News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-05 07:07:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Six

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Jake Strong
Jake Strong

Week six of the high school football season has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2023 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2023 commits

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Olton, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Season stats: N/A - Crawford is out for the season

Last week: 15-14 win vs Coronado

This week: @ Amarillo, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: Cooper has averaged 25 points per game this season

Last week: 15-14 loss @ Cooper

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: N/A - Coronado has not submitted stats for this game

Season stats: 2 carries, 13 rushing yards, 63 tackles, 6 TFL's, 4 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 17 punts, 589 punt yards (34.6 avg)

Last week: 13-10 win vs Cedar Park

This week: vs Hendrickson, Friday 10/7

Stats: A&M Consolidated passed for 60 yards and ran for 136 yards in the win

Season stats: A&M Consolidated has averaged 38 points per game this season

Last week: 58-7 win vs Azle

This week: @ Saginaw, Friday 10/7

Stats: 19/27, 291 yards, 3 passing TD's, 1 INT, 1 rushing yard

Season stats: 49/81, 785 pass yards, 8 passing TD's, 1 interception, 22 carries, 74 rushing yards, 2 rushing TD's

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Ryan, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 28-14 loss vs Summer Creek

This week: @ West Brook, Thursday 10/6

Stats: 5 receptions, 53 yards, touchdown

Season stats: 20 receptions, 384 yards, 2 touchdowns

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Cooper, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 38-7 win @ Centennial

This week: vs Lebanon Trail, Thursday 10/6

Stats: N/A - Reedy has not entered in any stats from the game

Season stats: 21 receptions, 342 yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 24 kick return yards, 88 punt return yards, 1 punt return touchdown

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Cedar Hill, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 23 tackles, 2 passes defended, 65 kick return yards

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Wheeler, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 35-7 win vs Denver City

This week: @ Covenant Christian, Friday 10/7

Stats: 190 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns, 26 receiving yards

Season stats: 693 rushing yards, 12 TD's

Last week: 50-34 win vs Legacy School of Sport Sciences

This week: @ Vidor, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A - Little Cypress-Mauriceville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Midland Christian, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 22 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards

Last week: 46-0 loss @ Airline

This week: vs Benton, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 15 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 hurry

Last week: 34-6 loss vs Vandegrift

This week: @ Round Rock, Friday 10/7

Stats: 3 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 sack

Season stats: 17 tackles, 7 TFL's, 2 sacks

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Edcouch-Elsa, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 6 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Last week: 57-7 win @ Ysleta

This week: vs Del Valle, Friday 10/7

Stats: 6 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown

Season stats: 25 receptions, 378 yards, 5 TD's

Last week: 36-23 loss @ Spartanburg

This week: vs Boiling Springs, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A - Dingle is out for the season

Season stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 1 sack

Last week: 25-13 loss @ Parkway

This week: vs Airline, Thursday 10/6

Stats: 1 carry, 1 rushing yard, 2 receptions, 1 receiving yard

Season stats: 1 rushing yard, 12 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 2 TD's, 46 kick return yards, 30 punt return yards

Last week: 42-14 win vs Shepherd

This week: @ Coldspring-Oakhurst, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A - Woodville has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 21-14 loss @ Clear Falls

This week: vs Brazoswood, Friday 10/7

Stats: Clear Springs totaled 133 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the game.

Season stats: N/A

Last week: 28-17 win vs Grand Prairie

This week: @ Arlington, Friday 10/7

Stats: 1 reception, 16 yards

Season stats: 24 receptions, 619 yards, 4 receiving TD's

Last week: 54-28 win @ Birdville

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 interception

Season stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 48 kick return yards

Last week: 32-16 win @ Stony Point

This week: vs Manor, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 pass defended

Last week: 46-0 loss @ Airline

This week: vs Benton, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: N/A

2023 top targets

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: @ Duncanville, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 11 tackles, 2 TFL's, 3 passes defended

Last week: 21-17 loss @ North Platte

This week: vs Kearney, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A - Omaha Westside has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: 20 receptions, 367 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD's, 33 kick return yards

Last week: 27-24 win @ Clear Creek-Amana

This week: @ Newton, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A - Washington has not entered stats for this game.

Season stats: N/A

2024 commits

Last week: 56-28 loss vs Columbus

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: 8 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 77 kick return yards

Season stats: 21 receptions, 436 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD's, 194 kick return yards, 47 punt return yards, 11 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 2 passes defended

Last week: BYE WEEK

This week: vs Colorado, Friday 10/7

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 14 receptions, 184 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD's, 28 kick return yards, 1 interception, 30 interception return yards, 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 punt, 45 punt yards

Last week: 63-17 win vs Pecos

This week: BYE WEEK

Stats: Shallowater put up 153 pass yards and 475 rushing yards in the win

Season stats: 7 tackles

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}