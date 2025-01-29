Pulelei’ite Primus has high interest in Texas Tech

Midland offensive guard Pulelei’ite Primus, a highly touted four-star prospect and one of the top recruits out of West Texas in recent years, made a visit last weekend to Texas Tech for the programs Junior Day.

Primus has made a strong impression in recruiting circles and already holds 20 offers to his name. He's visited Lubbock several times, and has developed a strong bond with Texas Tech offensive line coach Clay McGuire.

Whether Primus ends up as a Red Raider is yet to be determined, but Texas Tech is squarely in the mix for his commitment alongside programs such as Arizona State, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma, USC, Utah and several others.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Primus to recap the Junior Day visit and learn of the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech offered Primus on June 16th, 2024 following a standout performance at camp. The offer was his sixth at the time.

... Primus helped Midland to an 8-4 record in 2024 which included a playoff win over Pebble Hills

... Texas Tech signed running back Baron Batch out of Midland HS as part of the 2006 class

Being back on campus at Texas Tech: "It was good. I liked it a lot being back down there, getting to see more of the program like the new facilities and everything like that. Last time we went down that wasn't quite finished yet so being able to go over there, get a little bit better look at the program and see what else they're bringing in. The facilities and everything like that was great."