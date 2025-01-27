Priority DT Daryl Campbell talks TTU Junior Day, OV plans

Daryl Campbell, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle from Katy (TX) Paetow HS, recently took a visit to Texas Tech for the programs Junior Day. A highly sought-after prospect, Campbell has already accumulated 12 offers from various programs, including Houston, Oklahoma State, SMU and Wisconsin among others.

During his time in Lubbock, Campbell had the opportunity to visit with his lead recruiter, Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch. Texas Tech already holds two commitments from defensive lineman (Ayden Johnson + Krush Johnson) in the 2026 class, but that hasn't stopped Fitch from continuing to pursue Campbell as the Red Raiders look to add a large crop of defensive lineman in 2026.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Campbell following the visit for his reaction to the Junior Day and his overall recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Campbell announced his offer from Texas Tech on October 1, 2024. The Red Raiders were his third offer at the time, trailing only Stephen F. Austin and UTSA.

... Following his junior season, Campbell was named District 19-6A 2nd Team All-District Defensive Lineman

Texas Tech Junior Day: "It was honestly a different experience. It's a real blessing to be able to get up there in the first place. But Texas Tech, they were saying it's a real college town, it's a real college town. They didn't lie about that that at all and you can just tell by the atmosphere and the fans at the basketball game. How everybody was treating you when you were there, it was like everybody is there for you, to help you. I just really liked that and I loved that experience."