CB Jamarion Richardson on weekend in Lubbock: "I didn't want to leave"

Texarkana (TX) Pleasant Grove cornerback Jamarion Richardson was one of 13 recruits on campus at Texas Tech this weekend on official visits.

What makes Richardson's case different than many of the other prospects who visited is that he's already committed to Big 12 foe Baylor.

Offered by the Red Raiders back in February, Richardson's initial official visit to Lubbock was supposed to be in April but was pushed back to the first major OV weekend of June. Despite his pledge to the Bears, he made the trip out where he got to learn more about Texas Tech and the Red Raiders' push to flip him from their rivals in Waco.

What you need to know...

... Richardson holds eight (8) FBS offers to date. He's already officially visited Texas Tech (June 6-8) and has upcoming trips to Baylor and Memphis.

... As a junior, Richardson recorded 28 tackles, 2 interceptions and 7 pass breakups defensively. On offense he pitched in with 386 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

... Following his junior season he was named 4A DII District 7 First Team Cornerback and First Team Kick Returner

... On the track, Richardson boasts an impressive 10.90 100 Meters and 22.33 200 Meters

... Texas Tech has offered Richardson's teammate in the 2028 class, defensive end Kedrid Smith

... The Red Raiders signed linebacker Xavier Benson out of Pleasant Grove as part of the 2018 class

Official visit weekend: "Once I landed in Lubbock, TX, I knew it was going to be an awesome and memorable trip. I did a lot of awesome activities and it was such a great experience. The highlights of my weekend was honestly the coaching staff. Those guys are completely amazing. There is very little to none when it comes to coaches like those guys."