football

Texas Tech adds Oregon State to future non-conference schedule

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Texas Tech announced Thursday a future non-conference football scheduling agreement with Oregon State. The series will begin in Lubbock on Sept. 13, 2025 and conclude in Corvallis on Sept. 12, 2026.

The Red Raiders have only met the Beavers once in program history, a 15-14 victory in 1959.

Texas Tech now has Power Five non-conference opponents lined up for 11 of the next 12 seasons, with 2021 being the only exception.


TEXAS TECH'S FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES

2018 – vs. Ole Miss (NRG Stadium, Houston), Lamar, Houston

2019 – Montana State, UTEP, at Arizona

2020 – at UTEP, Wyoming, Arizona

2021 – Lamar, at Houston

2022 – Houston, at N.C. State

2023 – at Wyoming, Oregon, Missouri State

2024 – Abilene Christian, at Oregon, North Texas

2025 – at Colorado State, Oregon State

2026 – Abilene Christian, at Oregon State, Colorado State

2027 – at North Texas, N.C. State

2028 – at Mississippi State

