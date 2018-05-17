Texas Tech adds Oregon State to future non-conference schedule
Texas Tech announced Thursday a future non-conference football scheduling agreement with Oregon State. The series will begin in Lubbock on Sept. 13, 2025 and conclude in Corvallis on Sept. 12, 2026.
#TexasTech has 🔒'd in another power-5 opponent. Red Raiders 🆚 Oregon State in 2025-26.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) May 17, 2018
📰➡️: https://t.co/nJ7oW7H1eB #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/fTotSn2AWs
The Red Raiders have only met the Beavers once in program history, a 15-14 victory in 1959.
Texas Tech now has Power Five non-conference opponents lined up for 11 of the next 12 seasons, with 2021 being the only exception.
TEXAS TECH'S FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES
2018 – vs. Ole Miss (NRG Stadium, Houston), Lamar, Houston
2019 – Montana State, UTEP, at Arizona
2020 – at UTEP, Wyoming, Arizona
2021 – Lamar, at Houston
2022 – Houston, at N.C. State
2023 – at Wyoming, Oregon, Missouri State
2024 – Abilene Christian, at Oregon, North Texas
2025 – at Colorado State, Oregon State
2026 – Abilene Christian, at Oregon State, Colorado State
2027 – at North Texas, N.C. State
2028 – at Mississippi State