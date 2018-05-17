Texas Tech announced Thursday a future non-conference football scheduling agreement with Oregon State. The series will begin in Lubbock on Sept. 13, 2025 and conclude in Corvallis on Sept. 12, 2026.

#TexasTech has 🔒'd in another power-5 opponent. Red Raiders 🆚 Oregon State in 2025-26. 📰➡️: https://t.co/nJ7oW7H1eB #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/fTotSn2AWs

The Red Raiders have only met the Beavers once in program history, a 15-14 victory in 1959.

Texas Tech now has Power Five non-conference opponents lined up for 11 of the next 12 seasons, with 2021 being the only exception.



