Texas Tech adds highly productive sophomore DT Anthony Holmes Jr from UH

Texas Tech continues to add in the trenches, a third defensive tackle commitment for Tech has announced his decision.

Anthony Holmes Jr. from Houston had a highly productive redshirt sophomore season for the Cougars in 2024 under new Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, ranking third in the Big 12 among interior defensive linemen with 25 pressures.

Holmes Jr. will have two seasons to play as a Red Raider, bringing over 13.5 career tackles for loss and 4.5 career sacks in two seasons as a starter in the Big 12.