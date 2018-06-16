Texas Tech adds commit from Wellington OL Trevor Roberson
Wellington, Texas offensive lineman Trevor Roberson announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Saturday morning, less than a week after wrapping up an official visit to the South Plains.
The three-star prospect, who measured in at 6-foot-10 during his visit, chose the Red Raiders over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, USC and others.
Roberson is the sixth commitment for Texas Tech's 2019 class, joining four-star linebacker Steven Parker, two-star receiver Cameron Cantrell, two-star linebacker Bryce Robinson, three-star tight end Simon Gonzalez and three-star receiver La'Vontae Shenault.