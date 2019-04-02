Terrell LB talks recruitment at Rivals Camp
One of the top Texas Tech targets at the recent Rivals Camp in Dallas was Terrell outside linebacker Jaqwondis Burns. He recently visited Lubbock for the program's Junior Day in late February.
What you need to know...
... Texas Tech offered Burns back on February 18th.
... Burns is now up to 13 total offers including half of the Big 12 in Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
Coach Patterson: Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson extended the offer to Burns, and Patterson says he really likes Burns' ability to get downhill, play in space and his physicality. The Texas Tech coaching staff feels like Burns can implement all of those things into their defensive scheme.
Terrell OLB and #TexasTech target Jaqwondis Burns (@jaqwondisB) in coverage at today’s #Rivals3StripeCamp. Burns visited Lubbock for February’s Junior Day and holds multiple early Power 5 offers #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/JnH9cCglYG— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) March 24, 2019
Top priorities: Burns says the top things he's looking for in a school is a great coaching staff and somewhere he can call home, somewhere he feels comfortable.
Visit plans: Along with his recent visit to Texas Tech, Burns has also visited Texas, Baylor, Florida, SMU and TCU in the last couple months. Now that he can start taking official visits next week, Burns says he plans on taking official visits to Arizona and Louisville at this point, but that he doesn't have any others scheduled.
Commitment plans: Burns says that while things can change, ideally he will be committed by the end of the summer.
Rivals camp mentality: "I'm out here to kill, show them I'm the best in my class period."