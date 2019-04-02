Jaqwondis Burns Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

One of the top Texas Tech targets at the recent Rivals Camp in Dallas was Terrell outside linebacker Jaqwondis Burns. He recently visited Lubbock for the program's Junior Day in late February. What you need to know... ... Texas Tech offered Burns back on February 18th. ... Burns is now up to 13 total offers including half of the Big 12 in Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

"We went to the basketball game (vs KU) and what really stands out to me is the culture at Texas Tech, they had a lot of support, big fanbase and that was something I really liked." — Jaqwondis Burns on what stood out during his Texas Tech visit

Coach Patterson: Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson extended the offer to Burns, and Patterson says he really likes Burns' ability to get downhill, play in space and his physicality. The Texas Tech coaching staff feels like Burns can implement all of those things into their defensive scheme.

Terrell OLB and #TexasTech target Jaqwondis Burns (@jaqwondisB) in coverage at today’s #Rivals3StripeCamp. Burns visited Lubbock for February’s Junior Day and holds multiple early Power 5 offers #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/JnH9cCglYG — RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) March 24, 2019