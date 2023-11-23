GAME DETAILS

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

When: 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24

Watch it on: ABC

All-time series: Texas leads, 52-17

What to know: Texas

Head coach: Steve Sarkisian

Record: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)

Conference standings: 1st

For the final time as conference foes and the last time for the foreseeable future, Texas Tech and the University of Texas will do battle on the gridiron when the two sides take the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Friday night. The Red Raiders enter the contest on the right side of the record book, boasting a 6-5 tally after a bowl eligibility-clinching victory against Central Florida a week ago.

In the last meeting between Tech and the Longhorns, Lubbock bore witness to an instant classic, as the Red Raiders emerged victorious 37-34 in overtime.

The Red Raiders have only won in Austin six times in the series’ history, with two of those coming in back-to-back trips in 2015 and 2017. Times have changed around both programs since then, but Tech will look to ride the momentum of last season’s victory and a current three-game win streak against Texas this go-round.

Warmups will be especially key and telling, with Tech expecting several previously injured players to take part in Friday’s festivities. Myles Price, Bryce Ramirez, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Tyler Owens and Jaylon Hutchings will all be worth monitoring prior to the 6:30 kick off. All five are expected to play, per Tech head coach Joey McGuire.

The Longhorns are in the midst of their best football season in several seasons. Sitting at 10-1 on the year, Texas was able to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2018. A win Friday night would secure the Longhorns a spot in the Big 12 championship game with no questions asked. A loss opens up a rabbit hole of possibilities to determine the competitors in the conference championship, but the Longhorns remain in the driver’s seat for a spot in Arlington.

Texas’ season has not come without its fair share of drama. The Longhorns suffered defeat in the Red River game against Oklahoma, and narrowly beat Houston, Kansas State and TCU, each of those wins coming by less than one score.

Texas is led by Steve Sarkisian. Now in his third season at the helm of the Longhorns, Sarkisian served several stints at USC and Alabama before eventually making his way to Austin. The Longhorns’ season has been the result of a league-best defense, which grades out at 90.3 per PFF.com. Texas holds its opponents to 18 points per game, which is No. 1 in the Big 12.

Ones To Watch: Texas

The Longhorns, as previously mentioned, are anchored by a stout defense, particularly in the trenches. T’Vondre Sweat, who stands at 6-foot-4, 362 pounds, is a fifth-year senior who leads the rush and was recently named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award. Byron Murphy and Trill Carter flank Sweat, occasionally seeing the field all three at the same time altogether. Murphy specifically, is second on the team in TFLs (8.0) and sacks (5.0), and QB hits with seven. Jaylan Ford is a key linebacker who leads Texas in tackles with 80 on the season.

On offense, the Red Raiders will get their first shot at Quinn Ewers, who was injured when the Longhorns made the journey to West Texas a season ago. Ewers, who visited Tech at one point before committing to Texas, is in his fourth game back from a Grade 2 AC sprain. The sophomore has thrown 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in his second season as signal caller.

A notable absence for Texas will be Jonathan Brooks, who tore his ACL two weeks ago. CJ Baxter, a freshman who was the No. 2 running back in the 2023 class, is the rusher of choice for the Longhorns. Baxter averages 4.7 yards per carry and has accumulated 507 yards this season. Star receiver Xavier Worthy, who missed the latter end of the Iowa State game last week, is expected to play Friday. AD Mitchell, a transfer for Georgia is a formidable receiver opposite of Worthy. Mitchell leads the Longhorns with nine touchdown receptions this season.

The Final Word

This game will be predicated on Texas Tech’s ability to create offense, whether that be through the air or on the ground. Texas’ rush defense is on a tear, but has not faced any of the three active leading rushers in the conference this season. Is Behren Morton healthy enough to lead the Red Raiders if the run game is stifled? Despite what some may say, there is still a lot on the line for both teams Friday night. The Longhorns can book their ticket to the conference title game and still remain in the College Football Playoff hunt. For Tech, even with bowl eligibility in hand, the opportunity to have the last laugh in this series for a while should make Friday night’s affair an intriguing one.



