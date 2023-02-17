GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m., Feb. 18

WATCH IT ON: ESPNU

PREVIOUS MEETING: West Virginia 76-61

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: WEST VIRGINIA

HEAD COACH: Bob Huggins

2022-2023 RECORD: 15-11 (Big 12 4-9)

Texas Tech hits the road for the first of two away when it travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. The Red Raiders are coming off two monumental wins that have the outlook of the season trending upward.

The last time out against the Mountaineers, Tech was outmuscled and gave up an outrageous 35 shots from beyond the arc. Despite holding West Virginia to favorable percentages from the field, the rebounding differential and free throw tally did not fall to the way of the Red Raiders in a 15-point loss. The Mountaineers have seen their fair share of struggle and success in the bloodbath Big 12, with their best win being a five-point decision over Iowa State Feb. 8. West Virginia is, however, coming off two losses to Texas and Baylor going into Saturday’s contest.

MOUNTAINEERS TO WATCH:

ERIK STEVENSON

Stevenson remains the number one threat on the West Virginia roster. Stevenson is the Mountaineers leading scorer averaging 13.8 points/game. The 6-foot-4 senior put up 16 points on the Red Raiders in their first matchup, though nine of those came from the charity stripe. Stevenson has struggled as of late, and hasn’t scored double-digits since a 34-point outing against Oklahoma Feb. 4.

JOE TOUSSAINT

Toussaint is a reliable scoring option for the Mountaineers. A 6-foot guard from the Bronx, Toussaint is the third-leading scorer for the West Virginia squad at 10.2 points/game. In the first matchup with Tech, Toussaint put up a game-high 22 points on 4-9 shooting from the field. Like Stevenson, most of Toussaint’s points came from the free-throw line and he finished 12-14 from the stripe.

EMMITT MATTHEWS JR.

Matthews has seen an increased role in the last three games for the Mountaineers. Matthews averages a clean 10 points/game for the season. In this most recent three game stretch, Matthews is averaging 16.6 points/game, which includes a 17 point showing against Baylor. To be determined if Matthews continues his hot streak against Tech Saturday.



