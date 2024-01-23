On Tuesday afternoon Texas Tech landed its latest commitment from 2025 Wylie (TX) East safety Michael Henderson III.

Henderson III chose Texas Tech over offers from Texas State, Montana State and Mississippi Valley State. He was also receiving interest from the likes of Texas, Baylor and UTEP among others.

Henderson III becomes Texas Tech's ninth commit of the class to date, which is currently ranked #17 in the country by Rivals. It's important to note that four of the commitments - including Henderson III - have yet to be rated by Rivals. Once they receive their rankings the group should shoot up the list of top classes.

Henderson III says committing to Texas Tech was an easy decision once he received the offer from General Manager James Blanchard and the Red Raiders.

"They really liked me and was the school that pulled the trigger. To me that means a lot because they believe in me, and as always since they offered me the coaches have always called or texted and checked in on me."