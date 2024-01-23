Tech lands pledge from 2025 safety Michael Henderson III
On Tuesday afternoon Texas Tech landed its latest commitment from 2025 Wylie (TX) East safety Michael Henderson III.
Henderson III chose Texas Tech over offers from Texas State, Montana State and Mississippi Valley State. He was also receiving interest from the likes of Texas, Baylor and UTEP among others.
Henderson III becomes Texas Tech's ninth commit of the class to date, which is currently ranked #17 in the country by Rivals. It's important to note that four of the commitments - including Henderson III - have yet to be rated by Rivals. Once they receive their rankings the group should shoot up the list of top classes.
Henderson III says committing to Texas Tech was an easy decision once he received the offer from General Manager James Blanchard and the Red Raiders.
"They really liked me and was the school that pulled the trigger. To me that means a lot because they believe in me, and as always since they offered me the coaches have always called or texted and checked in on me."
Henderson III gives Texas Tech a versatile prospect who is capable of making an impact at several different spots. Watch his film and he lines up at running back, slot receiver, safety, nickel or corner on any given snap. The Red Raiders are taking Henderson III as a safety.
As a junior Henderson III put up 657 rushing yards, 104 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns offensively. Defensively he racked up 37 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble per his MaxPreps page.
Henderson III was named 1st Team All-District 9-6A at both safety and running back following the season.
Henderson III is at least the second 2025 commit projected to play in the secondary, joining Smithville cornerback Ramonz Adams. Amarillo Tascosa's TJ Tillman is another versatile prospect who can play on either side of the ball - likely either slot receiver or safety - but his future in Lubbock is yet to be determined.