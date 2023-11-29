GAME DETAILS

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30

Watch it on: FS1

What to know: Butler

Head coach: Thad Matta

Record: 5-2

Preseason conference selection: 10th (Big East)

After a successful trip to the Bahamas where it took part in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Texas Tech is back in the continental United States but will once again travel to Indianapolis to take on Butler. The Red Raiders dropped their tournament opener against Villanova, but rebounded for wins against Northern Iowa and Michigan in the ensuing two days of action. Tech currently holds a 5-1 record, but have yet to compete in a true road game. Thursday will be the first opportunity.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to play in the Big 12-Big East (Battle),” Tech head coach Grant McCasland said Tuesday. “Representing the Big 12 is a big deal to us and know that having played and been a part of the best league in the country, there’s an expectation. Butler’s a fantastic team, playing in Hinkle Fieldhouse will be an awesome opportunity for our group, we have a ton of respect. They went 2-1, very similar to what we did, in their last (multiple-team event) and they got a great team. You can tell they have a year under their belt, even though they have quite a few newcomers, we’re excited about the opportunity.”

The newcomers, as McCasland mentioned, are headlined by Pierre Brooks II. Brooks, a Detroit native who spent the two previous seasons under Tom Izzo at Michigan State, transferred to Butler prior to this season. A 6-foot-6 guard/forward, Brooks is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points per game. He is coming off two strong performances- Brooks scored 26 against Penn State and 25 against former Red Raider Chibuzo Agbo and Boise State at the ESPN Events Invitational.

“I think when you look at Butler they’ve got a lot of new guys that are filling out roles too,” McCasland said. “You see them trying to adapt to new opportunities, so I feel like they’ve got different guys that are playing well on different nights. But the physicality that Pierre brings and the way he’s played recently, you could tell it was a big reason why they won their last two games. It feels like they’re shifting a little bit in who they want to be a primary, go-to guy and how they’re playing and they’re learning their team just like we are.”



