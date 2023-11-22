Texas Tech got off on the wrong foot Wednesday against Villanova, suffering its first loss of the season 85-69, in the Red Raiders’ first game at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

Trailing at one point in the second half by only three points, Tech was unable to fully recover from the deficit and a 7-0 run from Wildcats sent the margin back into double-digits again, growing at its largest to 17. Though Tech cut the lead back into single-digits several times throughout the second half, the Red Raiders were unable to get any closer before ultimately falling at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas.

The Wildcats made efficient work of the free throw line, where they made their first 16 attempts from the charity stripe. Eric Dixon and Justin Moore led the way for Villanova, scoring 19 and 18 points, respectively. Moore scored nine of his points in the second half of play. Three Red Raiders finished in double figures, with Pop Isaacs leading the way with 16 points on 4-14 shooting from the field, 4-11 from beyond the arc. Joe Toussaint narrowly trailed Isaacs, adding in 15 of his own. Devan Cambridge chipped in 11.

Compared to the first games of the season, it did not take long for the Red Raiders to find the scoreboard from beyond the arc. Makes from Chance McMillian and Lamar Washington gave Tech its largest lead of the first half at six points. The only problem with this however, is the Red Raiders became over-dependent on the long ball, finishing the first half 7-19 from beyond the arc, accounting for 19 of Tech’s 25 total shot attempts.

The Wildcats were able to establish control in the game partially due to a flagrant foul that occurred early. Tech’s Devan Cambridge and Villanova’s Brendan Hausen got tied up underneath the basket with Hausen boxing out Cambridge. After some discussion, Cambridge was assessed a flagrant for a kick, sending Hausen to the line. The sophomore from Amarillo tied up the game, and this sparked the Wildcats outscoring Tech 22-13 for the rest of the half. This included a 15-3 run to give Villanova its largest lead of the half, 34-23.

The loss sends the Red Raiders to the consolation side of the bracket, with a matchup set against Northern Iowa on Thanksgiving Day. Tip off against the Panthers is set for 11:00 a.m.



