Gino Garcia’s 30-yard field goal attempt sailed through the uprights with three seconds remaining and Texas Tech was able to fend off No. 16 Kansas, 16-13, in Lawrence Saturday. After entering the fourth quarter with a 13-0 lead, Behren Morton vaulted a 33-yard pass to Jerand Bradley to reach field goal range and cage the Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders made it known early they were going to set the tone of the game, pulverizing the Kansas defense with a stout run game headlined by Tahj Brooks. After forcing a three-and-out on the first drive of the game, Tech took over and gave Brooks the rock six times before he eventually found the endzone. After another three-and-out from the Jayhawks, the Red Raiders marched down the field and appeared to be on their way to a double-digit lead behind another Brooks touchdown. The score was called back by virtue of a holding penalty, and Tech was forced to settle for a field goal.

The game got dicey for Kansas on the ensuing drive late in the first quarter. On a scramble play up the middle of the field, electric quarterback Jason Bean was rolled up by Myles Cole. Bean was replaced by Cole Ballard. Though Bean returned on the drive, a fourth down stop by Bralyn Lux sent Bean to the locker room and he did not return to play.

Tech’s drive was halted by an interception thrown by quarterback Behren Morton into triple coverage, and the Jayhawks mounted an 18-play sequence. Knocking on the door after starting the drive from their own inch line, Daniel Hishaw was stopped short on a fourth-and-goal play to keep Kansas off the board going into the intermission.

Out of halftime, the teams exchanged punts before a critical play fell to the Tech side. Halfway through the third period, on the first play of the drive, Ballard sailed a ball that was ripped out of the hands of his receiver by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. Though not with a touchdown, the Red Raiders were able to capitalize with a field goal to extend the lead to 13-0.

Kansas eventually found the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, with star running back Devin Neal taking a speed option pitch 60 yards to the house. A tandem of field goals from Seth Keller knotted the game at 13 apiece with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Brooks finished with 133 yards and 33 carries. Neal for Kansas rushed for 137 yards on a brisk 19 carries.

The Red Raiders move to 5-5 on the season and will welcome the Knights of UCF for the home finale Nov. 18.



