Tech coaches making DE Jonah-Ajonye feel like a priority
The Texas Tech coaching staff has become known for being in early with prospects, and not only being early with the offer, but identifying unranked prospects who blossom into nationally rated recruits.
Another example of this in the 2024 recruiting cyle is Conroe Oak Ridge (Texas) defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. The standout defender went from unrated to a Rivals 250 four-star prospect ranked as the No. 221 overall prospect in the country.
Jonah-Ajonye now holds nearly 25 scholarship offers from programs across the country and is planning to officially visit the South Plains this summer.
What you need to know...
...Jonah-Ajonye received his offer from the Red Raiders on October 25th, 2022
...the now four-star prospect holds 24 listed offers and has received 19 new offers since the start of 2023
...after a breakout junior season, he earned All-District First Team Defense honors
Recruiting process: "It has been crazy since the new year, but I feel like I have a good handle on things. My teammate Justin Williams is helping me and we are kind of going through the process together. We have talked about going to the same college and playing together at the next level, but we will see."
Looking for: "I have been on a few visits and most programs have the same things from a football standpoint, but I'm looking for a program that can teach me how to be a man. I want a coaching staff that can develop me on and off the field."
Texas Tech coaches: "They offered me last Fall and I was mostly talking with Coach (Brian) Nance and Coach (James) Blanchard and Coach (James) Lockhart at first, but since the offer Coach (Zarnell) Fitch and the head coach (Joey) McGuire have been talking with me the most. I just really like the whole coaching staff's energy and what they bring to the table.
"They definitely make me feel like a priority and Coach McGuire has told me that I'm one of their top targets in the whole 2024 class. I'm looking forward to taking my official visit to Lubbock this summer, it is the weekend of June 9th."
Visits/Camps: "I have already taken a few visits to Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas so far. This spring I'm going back to both A&M and Baylor, then I'm working on a ride to the Oklahoma junior day on March 4th.
"I received an invitation to the Under Armour Camp in Dallas next month as well. I'm not sure if I can go, but I have that invite and there are other camps coming up in the next few months."
Off-season Goals: "I go to the field and run drills mostly. I get in some footwork and sprints in. My main goal is to get faster and stronger, all with getting to the quarterback in mind."
Decision Timeline: "I want to announce my commitment during my senior season, maybe sometime in September or October."
Currently ranked a 5.8 four-star propsect, Jonah-Ajonye is now ranked as the No. 221 overall prospect in the country, the No. 15 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 41 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2024 class.