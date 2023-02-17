The Texas Tech coaching staff has become known for being in early with prospects, and not only being early with the offer, but identifying unranked prospects who blossom into nationally rated recruits.

Another example of this in the 2024 recruiting cyle is Conroe Oak Ridge (Texas) defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. The standout defender went from unrated to a Rivals 250 four-star prospect ranked as the No. 221 overall prospect in the country.

Jonah-Ajonye now holds nearly 25 scholarship offers from programs across the country and is planning to officially visit the South Plains this summer.

What you need to know...

...Jonah-Ajonye received his offer from the Red Raiders on October 25th, 2022

...the now four-star prospect holds 24 listed offers and has received 19 new offers since the start of 2023

...after a breakout junior season, he earned All-District First Team Defense honors

Recruiting process: "It has been crazy since the new year, but I feel like I have a good handle on things. My teammate Justin Williams is helping me and we are kind of going through the process together. We have talked about going to the same college and playing together at the next level, but we will see."

Looking for: "I have been on a few visits and most programs have the same things from a football standpoint, but I'm looking for a program that can teach me how to be a man. I want a coaching staff that can develop me on and off the field."