Matt Wells spoke with a few media members following Friday’s public practice. Here’s what Wells had to say about different players, his evaluations and some options he’s experimenting with among the offensive line and more.

The QB - Alan Bowman

Sophomore QB Alan Bowman has experienced quite the transition for a younger player that was thrust into the starting role last season. He’s learning what is essentially a new language with coach Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost’s playcalling. However, Wells said Bowman has shown him some good stuff so far through this spring, specifically his demeanor and arm mechanics. “(Bowman’s) calm, kind of cool and collective – smart. He’s pretty accurate,” Wells said. “Interesting thing is sometimes his lower-body is not in sync, or his footwork’s not right, and he has the ability to change his arm angle and be a very accurate passer. Not always the best mechanics but I think kind of goes to show you his skill level a little bit. He’s got the ability to drop his arm down, change arm angles and be pretty accurate.”

Transitions on the front five

Terence Steele and Travis Bruffy were recently flipped at both tackle positions with Bruffy moving over to right tackle and Steele to left. The move for them is something Wells is simply trying out for the time being. “Nothing more than simply exposing guys to new positions and different positions,” Wells said. I like it when guys are able to play multiple positions on the offensive line and get them exposure to be able to play both sides. I like the ability to have options.” With that said, the center position today during today’s final series for the first-team unit was Will Farrar. But, Wells mentioned Farrar, Bailey Smith, Clayton Franks along with Dawson Deaton and Weston Wright down the road, as players who could be seeing some time in front of the QB. For now, it’s about getting players that experience and growing the depth at each position in case someone goes down with an injury. Wells said “you can’t ever have too many centers.”

Standout Players

Starting with the ones during a portion of practice at inside receiver was Dalton Rigdon. Rigdon is someone Wells said is never missing a beat with his play. “I think he’s been a fairly consistent player through six practices so far,” Wells said about Rigdon. “Seems to have a knack for making big plays.” Two other standout receivers so far have been Caden Leggett and Erik Ezukanma. Both made tremendous catches at outside receiver on Friday. Wells compared the two by saying they both have strong forearms and hands. He’s interested to see them grow with both being younger guys playing behind the likes of TJ Vasher, Seth Collins and a couple of other. However, he’s expecting them to be in the mix. Someone that hasn’t complained, missed a practice and has been balling out in his eyes is DB Douglas Coleman. Expect Coleman to continue to grow into a big part on the Texas Tech defense, which Wells had this to say about that side of the football in general... “We will be a pressure defense moving forward but this spring we’re going to try to install a base defense and learn how to play a base defense – line up fast, line up with multiple adjustments, a lot of multiple formations ... We do not want to use scheme as a crutch. When I say that here’s what I mean – we’re not able to stop someone so we just have to blitz the house. Pressure. You need to learn how to play defense by playing thick and square and controlling your gap, tackling the football, running to the football. The things we want to be about. So we will be a pressure based defense at some point. Right now – we’re not.”

