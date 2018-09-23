The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders come off of an upset victory against Oklahoma State. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, sophomore defensive lineman Eli Howard and senior wide receiver Zach Austin spoke to the media reflecting on the win and the upcoming preparation for West Virginia.

Eli Howard

- When asked what provided the spark for the defense in the second half, Howard said they just fed off the energy. “Playing in Stillwater was an amazing experience. The fans were just right on top of you and you can go two ways with that pressure and energy from the home crowd and I think we kind of ran with it.”

- On the play where Howard tripped up Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius, Howard said that it is something the defense works a lot on in practice. “Got put in an opportunity and was able to take advantage of it.”

- When asked what the defense did to slow down Oklahoma State’s offense, Howard said it just starts out front. “We played really well as a unit as far as the defense and really as a team, but I mean, Oklahoma State played a great game and we had a really good scheme for them and we executed more than anything.”

- With senior defensive back Jah’Shawn Johnson back, Howard said having the experience and the energy he brings, brings a different energy to the defense as a whole.

- The defense was able to hold Oklahoma State to 17 points in the game. “17 points for 17 years that’s what we like to talk about.”

- He also talked a bit about West Virginia. “Explosive, they have weapons everywhere. Their quarterback’s top of the Heisman watch, he’s a heck of a ballplayer. We’re just going to have to execute at a very high level.”

Kliff Kingsbury

- Kingsbury started out saying that the beard is staying and Cody will be the horse for the game against West Virginia on Saturday. “Whatever it takes. We’re going to keep things pretty consistent.”

- He said the Red Raiders got better as a team in the game against Oklahoma State and that was the focus.

- On the running backs; “We’ve been very pleased. That’s what you want, next guy up, you talk about it and it becomes kind of cliché in coaching but to see guys that are that young step up and play the way they have, it’s been exciting and Demarcus has been solid around here for a long time and he’s taken advantages of his opportunities.”

- Kingsbury said he did see the offensive line physicality that he has been wanting against Oklahoma State. “We got punched in the mouth, the week before against one of the best players in the country if not the best player in the country and we held our own at times, but he made a bunch of plays so we got back to the grind this week and those guys answered the call.”

- On Alan Bowman’s performance; “Just responding to a really bad throw. He threw a bad interception right to the free safety that you just can’t do and he didn’t blink, he came right back and kept going and led us on some nice drives.”

- On what he said to Bowman after that interception; “I can’t repeat it but I was not pleased but he handles that well. He takes everything in stride ‘yes, sir’ and goes back and he never makes the same mistake twice, so I don’t expect him to make that again and he can definitely take a butt chewing.”

- He said he the four penalties that Tech had in the game was probably the fewest they have had since he has been the head coach. “One was an intentional grounding which he was trying to get out of the pocket, one was a phantom offensive pass interference call which didn’t exist and then one our center kind of stumbled on the ball and got a false start, but that was the cleanest game we’ve played in a long time and if we can eliminate those penalties and not give free yards we feel like we have a good chance to win.”

- Kingsbury said Johnson is not in game shape fully yet or where he wants to be as a player yet, but does bring a different confidence to the defense.

- He also said the receiving core has stepped up and have helped Bowman. “It’s a good mix of those veteran guys inside, who kind of know the ropes and ins and outs of everything, can help him, ‘hey, I’m going to do this or do that,’ and then you have the long super athletic guys on the outside that you just get it close and they’re going to make a play.”

- Now that Tech is ranked in the AP Top 25, Kingsbury said they know they just played one game. “We’ve got a long way to go. We didn’t play our best by any stretch and we’re going to need to moving forward as we get into the heart of conference.”

Zach Austin

- When asked what Bowman’s demeanor was like in the huddle after he threw the first interception, Austin said he seemed unchanged. “You couldn’t really tell he threw an interception.”

- On stepping up with the number of receivers that left last year; “We have a lot of veteran guys and we have a lot of young guys too that are really stepping up right now. We did lose a lot of people, so we kind of felt like we needed to just show everybody what we can do.”

- He went on to say that the good teams feed off each other in terms of the offense feeding off the defense and vice versa. “It’s kind of like a family ordeal out there.”

- Austin felt the Red Raiders would be in the top 25 or at least need to beat West Virginia to get in. He did not know Tech was in the top 25 until a few minutes before media availability. He also said no one on the team has really said anything about the ranking. “Like Bill Belichick says, on to West Virginia.”

- He said it helps for Bowman to have so many targets as it spreads out the defense. “As a receiving group, and some the running backs too, we just know we have to do our job and Alan will figure it out.”