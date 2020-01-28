As Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard always says, it's on to the next game on the schedule, that game welcomes in the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers, who rolled over Missouri in their Big 12-SEC Challenge matchup over the weekend.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings after a rough week including a loss on the road to TCU and in overtime against the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats.

Beard said the No. 12 Mountaineers are a legitimate top team in the country, and rightfully so. In addition, Beard said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has one of the best college defenses he has ever seen. The Mountaineers have seven players whose height reaches 6’7’’ or taller, which rings the bell they can protect the rim at a high level.

In addition, Beard talked about the dynamic play of freshman guard Miles McBride, who had the game-high 22 points in the last matchup against Texas Tech.

“He can score, he can create his own shot,” Beard said. “He’s on a team where they’re empowering him to be who he is.”

Beard talked about the current relationship West Virginia has with McBride showing out similar to how former Red Raiders Zach Smith and Keenan Evans let Zhaire Smith showcase his abilities with Zhaire was a freshman.

“Those guys let Zhaire be Zhaire,” Beard said. “I see the same thing in West Virginia where they’re letting the freshman (McBride) play his role, and that’s to be aggressive offensively, scores and is a talented player. Plays on both ends. You have to to play for Coach Huggins.”

Back to the height of West Virginia, Beard noted how the Mountaineers’ interior players (notable Oscar Nshiebwe and Derek Culver) present a real challenge, a reason why he calls the duo two of the better big guys in all of college basketball.

“Two NBA players in my opinion,” Beard said.

“We did a lot of good things in game one,” Beard said on his team. “We gave ourselves a chance that night at West Virginia. We didn’t play well enough to it into like a one or two-possession game, but we were right there for the majority of the game. We’ll have to build upon some of those things and then certainly try to play better in different areas.”

Freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. did not play in the last matchup against the Mountaineers due to injury. Now that he’s back, Beard said Shannon brings a lot to the table on both ends of the floor.

“Certainly, you want to have your full roster when you’re going to any games,” Beard said. “We’re definitely a better team with TJ being able to play than we’re not. So, if anything, he’s just another one of our guys we can count on.”

Something that certainly did not favor Tech in Morgantown earlier in the month was free throws, specifically the six of seven on the night. Beard addressed that and said victory will favor the aggressive team.

“It’s really hard to get on the free throw line in somebody else’s gym in the Big 12,” Beard said. “The bottom line is that we have to control what we can control, and that’s to be aggressive. In West Virginia, we fell in love with the jump shot. We just got to find that balance between being aggressive.”