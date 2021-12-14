Summit head coach Channon Hall talks TTU commit Joseph Adedire

Texas Tech landed a top target on Monday evening when Mansfield Summit defensive end Joseph Adedire committed to the Red Raiders. Adedire's recruitment was led by newly named defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, as the two have formed a strong bond over the past few months. Mansfield Summit is coming off an impressive 11-4 season which included four playoff wins. We caught up with the head coach of the Summit Jaguars, Channon Hall, who gives us the lowdown on Adedire and more.

Off the field, how have you seen Joseph Adedire grow from when you first got him to what he is now?

"Yeah I mean, since he's stepped on campus he was one of those guys that always did what you asked him to do. He's a worker, you ask him or give him a task, he's 100% committed to putting in the work to get that task done. That's been him since he was a freshman. Everything we've put out in front of him he's done, he's kind of led by example. Any young kid that wants something, that wants to go get something and has goals, they can just look at him and see how he goes about his work and how he's gotten everything he's worked for."

On the field, what do you think attracted college coaches to Adedire so much that he had all of these opportunities?

"I think it's his motor. You look at him, 6-foot-2, 260 pound guy, with a motor who is probably the best hurdler at the school too. At that size it just speaks volumes to his work ethic and his drive. His motor is definitely gonna be key to him being successful at the next level."

Coach Zarnell Fitch came over from TCU, obviously Adedire was committed there and now flipped. What are your thoughts on coach Fitch?

"Fitch is good at what he does. I think he's one of the best recruiters around and he does a good job with building relationships. Joseph (Adedire) is a relationship guy. He has a great relationship with our defensive line coach and coaching staff at Summit and I think he was looking for that same atmosphere at the next level. I think Fitch definitely provided that for him."

Looking to your program at Summit, who are some 2023's or 2024's that you think the fans should keep an eye on moving forward?