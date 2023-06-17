With the Texas Tech football season starting to creep into the horizon, the RedRaiderSports.com staff looks ahead at the schedule, which has seen some clarity in recent weeks with some kick-off times being announced. Texas Tech's 2023 Schedule: Sept. 2: @ Wyoming 6:30 p.m. CBS Sept. 9: vs. Oregon 6 p.m. FOX Sept. 16: vs. Tarleton State 6 p.m. ESPN+ Sept. 23: @ West Virginia TBA Sept. 30: vs. Houston TBA

Oct. 7: @ Baylor TBA Oct. 14: vs. Kansas State TBA Oct. 21: @ BYU TBA Nov. 2 (Thursday): vs. TCU 6 p.m. FS1 Nov. 11: @ Kansas TBA Nov. 18: vs. UCF TBA Nov. 24 (Friday): @ Texas 6:30 p.m. ABC

What's the game you're most excited for this season?

Justin: @ BYU I'm going to steer clear of picking Oregon here, since that is the one on the forefront of a lot of folks minds. I am super intrigued by the away game in Provo against the Cougars. BYU is going to be solid and the Red Raiders are going to be playing a new member in a really interesting setting. Jarrett: vs. TCU (Thursday) I will also abstain from going with a more obvious choice in Oregon and instead opt for the most wild card pick here: the TCU Thursday game. There was quite the atmosphere in The Jones for a weekday game when this matchup first occurred in 2013, and I expect it to be the same this season. With this game ramping up the back third of the schedule, it will be very telling of how the team might finish the year once November 2nd rolls around. Ben: vs Oregon Unlike the two J's above, I'm not going to steer clear of anything, and I'm going to make the obvious and correct selection of Oregon in week 2. Biggest non-conference game in several years, so much hype, LED lights, night game? C'mon. Win that game and the whole country is on notice. Can't wait.

Biggest "upset" pick of the season for Tech?

Justin: vs. Kansas State This is one that might not scream "upset" right off the page, but the Red Raiders haven't beaten the Wildcats since 2015, a team that always seems to get the best of Tech. I think this year that changes. Jarrett: @ Texas This question is tough because I only see two games on the schedule that Tech could walk in as heavy underdogs: Oregon and Texas. I think regardless of how either side are doing going into that final week of the regular season, the Red Raiders will still likely find themselves as underdogs going into Austin. Tech managed to snag back-to-back victories in 2015 and 2017, but have lost the last two at DKR. The Red Raiders struggled on the road in 2022 but I expect to see a major difference in this team away from home. Ben: @ Baylor Might not be an upset, Tech might be favored, but the game is in Waco where the Red Raiders have not won in several years and is generally a pretty tough place to play. Joey McGuire's crew will be heavily inspired to get some payback for the 2022 game and I see them pulling it off.

Which game are you most worried about this year?

Justin: @ Baylor Really, the entire month of October is going to be the biggest month of the season for the Red Raiders when looking at it four months in advance. I struggle to pinpoint the complete worry for just this Baylor game, but I think all three of the October contests are going to poise a challenge to the Red Raiders. Jarrett: @ BYU I won’t piggyback entirely on what Justin has said here, although I do hold the belief that October is definitely the toughest stretch of this schedule. Traveling to Provo is unchartered territory it seems. When you start to factor in just the 1,300 feet elevation difference, physically the game could be one of the more daunting on the schedule. Time will tell how good the Cougars are by that point of the season, but LaVell Edwards Stadium is known to be a tough place to play. Ben: @ West Virginia It's not going to be the toughest game, but it might be one of the most important with it kicking off your Big 12 schedule. Tech has owned this series winning 4 in a row, but Morgantown is a weird place to play and they will likely be fighting for their season after Pittsburgh and Penn State in non-conference. Starting out 1-0 in conference in extremely important, especially when the opponent is projected to be one of the bottom feeders of the Big 12.