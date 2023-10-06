Another week, another set of Staff Predictions from the RedRaiderSports.com crew. This week, the Red Raiders head down to Waco for an evening tilt with Baylor at McLane Stadium. Texas Tech opened at most sportsbooks as two-point underdogs but now sit anywhere from a pick-em to one-point road favorites on Saturday.

Justin: Texas Tech 45, Baylor 42. They get it done. I believe this will be a high scoring affair with both teams moving at pace. Tech should be able to do what they want on offense and do just enough to escape with a win. Tech's going to need a big game from the secondary and Blake Shapen being back for Baylor did all that he wanted in the second half against UCF. I'm expecting a fun one tomorrow.

Jarrett: Baylor 38, Texas Tech 35 I'm going to be that guy. I've been seated pretty firmly in the Tech train on all of these, I've only picked against the Red Raiders one time, that being Oregon. This team hitting the road however, I'm still not 100 percent sure I can call this in their favor. I think a lot of this is going to be dependent on health, if Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Jesiah Pierre are fully healthy I could see this swinging Tech's direction. The freshman defensive players are going to have to be an X-factor here, I'm certain. I don't want to fixate too much on Tech's road struggles but that fact isn't going to go away until they make it go away.

Ben: Baylor 31, Texas Tech 27 Tech's 0-2 away from Jones AT&T Stadium, dropping both games to less talented teams. Like Jarrett said, they'll have to show me they're capable of winning on the road before I choose them to win on the road again. After doing it twice last week, can Tech find a way to score on special teams again? That would certainly change the outlook of the game. Huge one on Saturday night for both programs, as 3-3 (2-1) looks so much better than 2-4 (1-2).