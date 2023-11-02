Texas Tech and TCU will renew the Battle for the Saddle rivalry on Thursday night, a game the Red Raiders are favored by three points. The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting tonight's matchup.

Justin: Texas Tech 42, TCU 35 Tech needs this one and it will be interesting to see if McGuire can work the November magic again. I'm expecting both teams to be very successful on offense on the ground and through the air, falling in the Red Raiders way by a touchdown. Not super confident either way.

Jarrett: Texas Tech 34, TCU 28 Similar to what Justin just said, I'm not very confident in either side right now, especially given the recent form that we have seen Tech in. There is a lot of uncertainty around TCU and QB Josh Hoover but there is just as many questions on the red and black's side about their own QB. Behren Morton is back, yes, but how much more can the offense open up based on his health? There are not many names that stick out on TCU's defense, so it will ultimately boil down to whether or not Tech's playmakers can step up and make those plays. On a Thursday night. the time feels right for Tech to make a run and the Red Raiders bring the saddle home to West Texas.

Ben: Texas Tech 31, TCU 30 Texas Tech doesn't beat TCU and they definitely never beat them in Lubbock. But the Texas Rangers are World Series Champions, which tells me that curses can be broken and good things can actually happen in sports. With Behren Morton back, the Red Raiders do just enough to squeak past the Frogs.