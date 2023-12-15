Texas Tech and Cal are set to face off in Shreveport, Louisiana this weekend for the Independence Bowl, and the RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting the matchup. The Red Raiders enter the game as 3-point favorites at most books around the nation.

Justin: Texas Tech 30, Cal 17 These teams are really similar but I think Tech is better in almost every category. Tahj Brooks is the better running back, Behren Morton is the better quarterback and the Tech defense has been better than Cal's all season. Tech should win this game and finish with a winning record after being 3-5 at the beginning of November.

Jarrett: Texas Tech 31, Cal 24 It feels like almost an eternity since we have seen this Tech team play a game of football but the conclusion to a roller coaster season is here. The Red Raiders are going to be without Jaylon Hutchings and Myles Cole, but Jacob Rodriguez will play and that is going to do wonders for this defense against Jaydn Ott. With Behren Morton coming off several weeks of valuable rest, Tahj Brooks doing what he does, and perhaps some new faces on the outside, this could be a fun game for Tech's offense and perhaps a small preview of what to expect next season. I wonder how much different Cal's offense looks without Jake Spavital calling the plays. The Golden Bears don't blow me away and I think Tech takes this one.

Ben: Texas Tech 27, Cal 24 Both teams come into this game a little wounded, either with injuries or starters that have hit the transfer portal. For Texas Tech though, giving Behren Morton over 3 weeks off since the last game has to be a major factor and I expect him to look good against a bad Cal secondary. Texas Tech has played well in the postseason the last two years, and you can be sure the team wants to send Tony Bradford Jr, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and the rest of the seniors off the right way. Red Raiders by a field goal.