The Texas Tech Red Raiders unveiled their new Adidas football uniforms on Monday. RedRaiderSports put together some social media reactions from commits, top targets, and national media to the new Double T gear.

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

******************************************************************************************

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.