The toughest, hardest-working, most competitive team in the nation. The Brand. It is a mantra that has encapsulated the Texas Tech football team since head coach Joey McGuire took over in 2022. Several players have often described the second season under McGuire as “living The Brand” after first learning it in his inaugural campaign. In the case of Bryce Ramirez, there might not be another player who embodies that sentiment more. A sold out crowd of 56,919 donned in all black at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium hosted the Red Raiders on Sept. 17, 2022. The joy of Ramirez earning his first career start at outside linebacker was quickly capsized when a disastrous leg injury took him out of the game and out of the season. A long road of rehab has led to Ramirez being a full participant in Tech’s fall camp with no restrictions. To hit the field again is a miracle in itself for the senior. “Going into my X-rays I was concerned because I didn’t know the severity,” Ramirez said after the Red Raiders’ practice Wednesday. “... After they did the X-ray the doctor said ‘it was a clean break, you don’t really have much to worry about, all you have to do is rehab it back and you’ll be fine.’ He was leaning more into the six to eight month timeframe… Seeing like the slow progression of rehab, I had to get comfortable with not seeing huge strides everyday. Just being comfortable with small steps. Eventually, once I got comfortable with that I was okay.”



Ramirez celebrating against NC State (© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

A native of Missouri City, Ramirez was not unfamiliar with having to work hard to earn his keep. A scout team member in 2020 after redshirting in 2019, Ramirez was finally able to reap the benefits of his hard work in the 2021 season on special teams. A former walk-on, the George Ranch High graduate was surprised with a scholarship following his sophomore season. Now at 25 days until the Red Raiders’ home opener against Oregon, it is surreal for Ramirez that he will be able to take the field in front of the fans at Jones AT&T Stadium. Regardless of the outcome of the game, Ramirez running out of the tunnel will be a victory. “It’s gonna be a lot of emotion, honestly,” Ramirez said. “Just knowing I wasn’t able to be out there all last season… I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play again. I haven’t even really processed it yet. It’s still, sometimes I don’t even process that I’m out here practicing. I know it’s going to be a lot of emotion.” Ramirez is expected to be a contributor in a loaded outside linebacker room consisting of players such as Steve Linton, Myles Cole, Joseph Adedire and Isaac Smith all coached by the fiery C.J Ah You. Everyone involved is well aware of what it means now that Ramirez is back on the field. “Bryce is amazing,” Ah You said, taking a few moments to compose himself. “For him to be on this field is amazing. His work says it alone, how he attacks everyday. There is a reason he is wearing the number three. He is this place, and we are very blessed to have him on this team.”



The No. 3 jersey that Ah You described was bestowed upon Ramirez in the spring. The No. 3 is given to the Red Raider who embodies the toughest, hardest-working, most competitive attitude in honor of the late Luke Siegel. To carry on Siegel’s legacy and also serve as an inspiration to his whole team is a notion that Ramirez is holding highly going into 2023. “It means a lot for many different reasons,” Ramirez said. “For one, to represent Luke, in everything he fought for and his strength. And to be recognized by my coaches, representing The Brand. And for my teammates to also feel the same way that I deserve the jersey, it means a lot.”

