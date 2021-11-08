Signees Joey McGuire was the primary recruiter for at BU

Texas Tech has landed their man. Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire will be the new Texas Tech head football coach, and he will start assembling his staff and hit the recruiting trail right away.

As the former head coach at Cedar Hill for over a decade, one of McGuire's greatest strengths is his relationship building with Texas high school coaches and connecting with recruits.

McGuire was at Baylor for just under five seasons, and got several highly impressive prospects to commit to the program. We take a look at a few headliners and what they're accomplished to date.

It's important to note that this is not the entire list of recruits McGuire was responsible for, but a handful from each class.