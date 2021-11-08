Signees Joey McGuire was the primary recruiter for at BU
Texas Tech has landed their man. Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire will be the new Texas Tech head football coach, and he will start assembling his staff and hit the recruiting trail right away.
As the former head coach at Cedar Hill for over a decade, one of McGuire's greatest strengths is his relationship building with Texas high school coaches and connecting with recruits.
McGuire was at Baylor for just under five seasons, and got several highly impressive prospects to commit to the program. We take a look at a few headliners and what they're accomplished to date.
It's important to note that this is not the entire list of recruits McGuire was responsible for, but a handful from each class.
Xavier Newman was one of the first recruits signed by Baylor after Matt Rhule took over as head coach. He was committed to Colorado but Joey McGuire, who just arrived in Waco after 14 seasons at DeSoto's rival, played a huge role in getting Newman to Waco.
To date Newman has played 2,293 career snaps, including starting every game this season at left guard.
Cooper Lanz chose Baylor over a dozen other offers in the class of 2021.
As a true freshman he has yet to see the field.
Matt Jones was a prospect Texas Tech wanted and who visited Lubbock over the summer.
At the end of the day the West Texas product chose Baylor and is making a big impact this season, playing 522 snaps to date including 312 this season.
Joey McGuire used his Cedar Hill connections to land the talented Josh Fleeks as a part of the 2018 class.
Fleeks moved to wideout in college, and has played a career 782 snaps including 133 this season. He has caught 67 passes for 659 yards and three scores in his career.
Another DFW product, Jackson Kimble signed as a part of the 2018 class and chose Baylor over Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Houston, Minnesota, TCU and Texas Tech among others.
This season Kimble is a backup on the offensive line, playing 23 snaps on the year.
Gavin Byers was another prospect Texas Tech offered that ended up choosing the Bears.
Byers has started eight games at right tackle this season, and has played in 410 career snaps, which is impressive for a second year offensive lineman.
Cole Maxwell signed with Baylor in the 2017 class out of Allen, worked his way up the depth chart and is now a starter.
He's played 370 snaps so far this season, being credited with the start in every game but one.
The son of Texas Tech legend Byron Hanspard, the younger Byron was highly recruited in the 2018 class, choosing the Bears over Arkansas and Texas Tech among several others.
To date he has yet to make a big impact in Waco, playing in a career 72 snaps.
The defensive end/linebacker from Lubbock is not a signed yet, just a commit in Baylor’s 2022 class, but Joey McGuire is leading his recruitment.
A prospect in Tech’s back yard is currently set to head to Waco…will todays news change that?