Signee Q&A with WR Tyler King
We caught up with Alief Taylor (TX) wide receiver Tyler King as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Alief Taylor Lion to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"Being a part of the first playoff team at Alief Taylor in five (5) years"
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Reciving mail and going on visits"
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"That I cannot say, lol"
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"It just felt like home, like a family atmosphere"
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"All black!"
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"No. 5, because I have been No. 5 all my life and No. 5 is a legendary number at Texas Tech"
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"Honestly, I want to go in and prove myself as a wide receiver immediately. I feel like I'm looked at as a Special Teams guy and there is way more to my game than just Special Teams."
What is your current height and weight?
"5-foot-10, 185-pounds"
Who is your favorite football player and why?
"Jaylen Waddle - I complement his game in so many ways and he so happens to be from the same community that I grew up in."
You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?
"Khambrail Winters"
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"Real as it gets" -Lil Baby
What is your favorite movie?
"Any of the Spiderman movies"
Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?
"No NIL deals right now, and most definitely from Nike"
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"Just watch me work"