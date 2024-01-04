Signee Q&A with OL Jacob Ponton
We caught up with Dripping Springs (TX) HS offensive lineman Jacob Ponton as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Dripping Springs Tiger to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"The most memorable moment of my HS career was when we beat Vandegrift in my very first varsity game with a last second field goal."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"My favorite part of recruiting was my first visit to Tech and falling in love with it. Wasn’t expecting a lot because I hadn’t talked to them too much before but they showed lots of interest while I was there and I got to leave with a scholarship and from that moment I pretty much knew that’s where I was gonna go."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"The craziest thing a coach said to me was I needed to commit by the end of the weekend so I instantly forgot about them."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"I picked Tech because of the energy Coach McGuire brings and the relationships that are so important to them and me."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"It's got to be the all black with the red chrome helmets, I can imagine they get hot though."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"I would like to wear 74 but it really doesn’t matter to me."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"My goals for freshmen year is to just get bigger and stronger."
Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?
"Probably Micah, I think I got all the O-Line though.
Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?
"The funniest coach has got to be Coach Hamby."
If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...
"If I didn’t sign with Tech I would’ve probably signed with UT or Texas State."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"My favorite NFL team is the Texans and MLB is the Astros."
What is your favorite movie or show?
"My favorite movie is The Longest Yard."
What’s your favorite food or restaurant?
"My favorite food is Chinese."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I’m going to work my tail off day in and out and will make a big impact as soon as I can."