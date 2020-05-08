Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"The most memorable moment of my high school career, I'd say when we won the state championship because we'd been working for a long time for that goal specifically. We've come close like every year and it feels really good to just go out, put it all on the line and win it all my senior year."

Portales wins the 2019 NMAA 4A State Football Championship over Bloomfield, 23-0. Congratulations to both teams on a fantastic season. pic.twitter.com/PtRXNblewW — NMAA (@_NMAA) November 30, 2019

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"I'd say when I went to football games. Just to be in that atmosphere and see the kind of defense I'll be in."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

*laughs* "One coach called me the Portales Nightmare. That was pretty funny."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"I really love the family-like atmosphere and me and the coaches really have a good relationship. I really feel like what they're teaching is going to take me to the next level. The coaches at Tech are really good coaches, they're not just football coaches, they care about the relationship outside of that and that's a really big deal for me."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"I like the white uniforms with the old school helmet. The throwback helmet."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"What number did Tamba Hali wear? #91? Yeah, probably #91."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"For my freshman season I have a goal of getting like six sacks, averaging eight tackles per game and like five tackles for loss if I can. That's really my goal for my freshman season. I don't want to set the bar too low and it's not bad to set it high but that's not really that high. Overall in my Tech career I want to break the sack record and go out as one of the best defensive lineman to come out of Texas Tech. That's one of my biggest goals."

What is your current height and weight?

"Right now I'm at 6-foot-4, 266 pounds. From what I've been hearing most likely I'll play 3-technique but I'm pretty much going to be a versatile defensive lineman so they can really put me anywhere because of my frame and how quick I am off the ball."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"My favorite defensive lineman right now would be between Chase Young and Myles Garrett. My favorite all-time has to be "Mean" Joe Greene."

If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you pick?

"If I could have dinner with anyone in the world it would be with Ray Lewis because he's a big inspiration to me. I would watch his motivational speeches and I just listened to his story which really motivated me."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Meek Mill, Dreams and Nightmares."

What is your favorite movie?

"My favorite movie of all-time would be Next Friday."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"I've never really been to In-N-Out but I've heard good things about it. I would pick Whataburger for right now but I can't say anything bad about In-N-Out. Whataburger for right now, I like to go there and get the Chicken Strip Melt."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?