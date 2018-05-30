Before he brings his talents to the South Plains, we spoke with wide receiver and track standout Kesean Carter about some of his favorite things and what to expect from him once he arrives in Lubbock. Be prepared to learn a little about his speed, his burger choice and more... What was the most memorable moment of your high school career? I took the opening kickoff against Katy for a touchdown so that one. I had a few friends on that team and I clowned them afterwards for not catching me.

What made you decide to sign with Texas Tech? I just liked how they were always talking to me and checking up on me. The coaches made it feel like home and I can fit into their offense. Which position will you specifically be playing when you get to campus?

Outside receiver. They said something about kickoff returns so I'll do that too but for sure outside receiver. Current height and weight? 6'0'', 165 lbs. What stuck out to you most about Tech or Lubbock on your visits? Everything, really. The facilities were awesome though. I liked the uniforms too – they were cold. What number do you want and why? I wanted 6 but they said they already had someone with it. I'll take a look and choose. If I can get something close to that then I'll pick it but if not it's cool. You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

Beyoncé. No doubt.

Do you feel like you've already built a bond with anyone on the team or in the class with you? Yeah, me and Ta'Zhawn talk a lot. He's cool. We're both excited to link up. What's your expectation for yourself in your first season at Tech? I just want to go in and make an impact. Who is one player you would want on your team? Sammy Watkins or Ocho Cinco. I like Sammy a little bit more. He makes good plays and I want to play like him.





Favorite movie? Rush Hour – a few people ask why but I just think that's a funny movie. Whataburger or In-N-Out? Oh, Whataburger, especially after a game. Their burgers hit the spot. You’ve got to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel. What is it? Hardaway by Derez Deshon