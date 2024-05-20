As the Texas Tech coaches continue unearthing new targets in the 2025 class, one recruit who picked up an offer from the Red Raiders and immediately made plans to be on campus for an official visit next month is Waseca (MN) safety Damarius Russell.

The offer was big for Russell in that it was his first Power 4 offer. Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard is the coach who offered Russell and his leading his recruitment to Lubbock.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Russell to discuss his reaction to the offer, his visit plans, decision timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Russell also holds offers from North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State

... As a junior Russell was named the Big South Conference Receiver of the Year

... As a sophomore Russell was named the Big South Special Teams Player of the Year after putting up 5 receiving touchdowns, 4 rushing touchdowns, 27 tackles and 5 interceptions, including two pick sixes. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

... A multi-sport star who also plays basketball and runs track, Russell set a personal record this spring putting up a 10.97 100 meter. Other events Russell runs include the 200 Meters, the 4x100 Relay, the 4x400 Relay and the Long Jump

... Following the 2023/24 season, Russell was named Big South All Conference in basketball

How the Texas Tech offer came together: "He (James Blanchard) DM'd me Friday out of nowhere. I didn't really know, I just looked on his page and it said Texas Tech so I was like 'oh okay'. He asked me two questions and wanted my coaches number so I gave him my coaches number. He said he wanted to offer me, he just wanted to see my height and all of my measurables. I was kinda shocked. I always knew I had that skill level and that athletic ability to play at the Power 4 level, I was just waiting for someone to believe in me. He obviously does. He just told me he wants me to play free safety there.

We got on a call later that night around 7 PM and he offered me a full scholarship to play free safety there."