RedRaiderSportsTV talks with QB Coach Brad Stanfield about his background in football, from working on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama to coaching quarterbacks in California and now in the state of Texas, plus he goes in depth on one of his current pupils - Hutto QB and Texas Tech commitment William Hammond.

stanfieldqb.com

