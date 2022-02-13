Rivals250 safety Brenden Jordan is a Red Raider

One of the top 250 recruits in the country is a Red Raider.

On Sunday morning, Mansfield safety Brenden Jordan announced his decision to commit to Texas Tech over his other two finalists - Arkansas and Arizona.

Jordan's pledge adds to what is already a top five class in the 2023 team rankings, as Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and the rest of the staff have already built a ton of momentum in their short time in Lubbock.

Jordan says it was his relationship with those two in particular that helped him in his decision.

"I chose Texas Tech because it felt like a family vibe when I went on my visit. I have a group chat with coach McGuire and coach Blanchard, we talk every day. I think they're pretty cool dudes.

When I committed they were all excited. They lit the group chat up with a bunch of emojis and stuff and 'Wreck 'Em', so it was nice.

I like the area, it's nice and secluded. The city of Lubbock is nice, I like it over there."

Jordan says the Texas Tech coaches like his versatility in the secondary. For his 7-on-7 team, Texas Flex, he also plays some linebacker.

"They like my versatility. I'm fast, I'm pretty big so I can play all over the place."