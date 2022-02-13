Rivals250 safety Brenden Jordan is a Red Raider
One of the top 250 recruits in the country is a Red Raider.
On Sunday morning, Mansfield safety Brenden Jordan announced his decision to commit to Texas Tech over his other two finalists - Arkansas and Arizona.
Jordan's pledge adds to what is already a top five class in the 2023 team rankings, as Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and the rest of the staff have already built a ton of momentum in their short time in Lubbock.
Jordan says it was his relationship with those two in particular that helped him in his decision.
"I chose Texas Tech because it felt like a family vibe when I went on my visit. I have a group chat with coach McGuire and coach Blanchard, we talk every day. I think they're pretty cool dudes.
When I committed they were all excited. They lit the group chat up with a bunch of emojis and stuff and 'Wreck 'Em', so it was nice.
I like the area, it's nice and secluded. The city of Lubbock is nice, I like it over there."
Jordan says the Texas Tech coaches like his versatility in the secondary. For his 7-on-7 team, Texas Flex, he also plays some linebacker.
"They like my versatility. I'm fast, I'm pretty big so I can play all over the place."
Jordan's Texas Flex team is quarterbacked by Red Raider commit Jake Strong, and Jordan says it's going to be cool to continue being teammates at the next level. In addition, two of the top receivers on the team are Cordale Russell and Randy Reece, and Jordan is working on bringing them to Lubbock, too.
"Jake Strong, that's my guy. It's gonna be lit!
I'm gonna try to get my teammate, Cordale (Russell). He just decommitted from TCU. Randy Reece, he just dropped a top four too."
Jordan last visited in the middle of January, and says he plans to come back out for a spring practice.
"Yeah, I'll probably be out there later in the spring and then in the summer I'll take my official visit."
Jordan also says he talks to and has a good relationship with Texas Tech secondary coach Marcel Yates.
As for his upcoming senior season, Jordan wants to make the playoffs after a long drought for his school. He also wants to win the Landry Award, given to the top high school football player in North Texas.
"I wanna go to the playoffs, we haven't been to the playoffs since 2017. I also wanna win the Landry Award."
Finally committed, Jordan says Tech fans should expect a playmaker coming their way.
"BJ is coming to Lubbock, let's turn the program around. I can make a big hit, I can come up with a nice tackle, I can play over the top, I'm a hash-to-sideline guy. I can make a big play."