Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T

Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech!

Ramsey said in his Twitter post he will maintain his college eligibility and reserve the option to return to Texas Tech next season.

Ramsey becomes the second one-and-done player from Texas Tech during the Chris Beard era, that other player being Zhaire Smith .

The Duncanville product and 6A state champion is coming off a stellar year for the Red Raiders averaging 15 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field in 31.2 minutes a game in the 27 games he appeared and started in.

According to multiple mock drafts, Ramsey is a projected first round pick along with Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton. Kansas’s Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson are projected to go right in the middle of the draft as well.

With Ramsey potentially being gone in the first round, he would be the third Red Raider in a row to be taken in the first round, those two being Smith (16th overall pick by the Philadephia 76ers) and Jarrett Culver, sixth overall by the Phoenix Suns (traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Ramsey was a Big 12 preseason honorable mention but took the Big 12 by surprise with his playmaking and shooting ability, making him the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and became the first player in program history to do so. He also notched his name on the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 All-Newcomer and All-Freshman Team, according to Texas Tech Athletics.

Ramsey made it known he was going to be good during the offseason when the Red Raiders traveled to the Bahamas for their 2019 summer tour. Ramsey scored 44 points in the 94-92 win over Mega Bemax from Serbia.

Ramsey scored 20 or more points in seven games in his freshman campaign. His career-high came in the fifth game of the season against Long Island dropping 27 points in the 96-66 win over the Sharks.

Perhaps some of the things Ramsey will look to improve on, if and when he heads to the league, is his free-throw shooting and individual defense. Ramsey shot 64.1 percent from the line and was inconsistent game to game. However, his shooting and tendency to drive to the basket are a big plus for scouts.