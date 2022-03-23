Red Raiders set for a Sweet Sixteen showdown with Coach K & the Blue Devils

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Chase Center | San Francisco, CA WHEN: 8:39 PM, Thursday | Mar. 24th WATCH IT ON: CBS SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 0-1 all-time against Duke. The Red Raiders played the Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2018, and lost, 69-58.

DUKE BLUE DEVILS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT DUKE?

• The Blue Devils are 30-6 on the season, and they finished first in the ACC with a 16-4 conference record. Duke is ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They’re 2-0 against teams ranked in the top 25 this season with wins over Kentucky and Gonzaga. • Mike Krzyzewski is on his 42nd season as head coach of the Blue Devils and has a 1,127-308 (466-193) record at the helm. Coach K has led Duke to the NCAA Tournament 36 times, and he has 99-30 tournament record with 12 Final Four appearances and five National Championships. • Duke has the No. 8 ranked scoring offense in the country, and they’re No. 6 in field goal percentage. They’re 34th in three-point field goal percentage and 45th in three-pointers made with 292. • The Blue Devils have the 118th ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 82nd in field goal percentage allowed. Their defense is 310th in turnovers forced. They’re 184th in steals per game, but they’re 9th in blocks per game. • Duke is No. 9 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re ranked 4th in offensive efficiency and 43rd in defensive efficiency and have nine wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Kentucky, Gonzaga, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest (twice), Notre Dame, North Carolina, Miami, Michigan State). • The Blue Devils are 6-2 in quad-one games with wins over Kentucky, Gonzaga, Virginia Tech, @ Wake Forest, @ Notre Dame, and @ North Carolina. They’re 6-3 in quad-two games and 8-1 in quad-three games. Duke is undefeated (8-0) in quad-four games this season.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. DUKE DEFENSE

DUKE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

THREE BLUE DEVILS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

PAOLO BANCHERO | NO. 5 | 6-FOOT-10 | FRESHMAN | POWER FORWARD

Banchero was named First Team All-ACC and the ACC Rookie of the Year for his efforts this season. He leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounds, with 17 points and 7.9 boards per game. Banchero shoots 47.8 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from deep. He can really stretch a defense with his outside shooting and is averaging 1.1 threes per game. He moves extremely well for a big man and is a good ball distributor with 3.2 assists per game. Banchero was 8-of-14 with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Spartans, and he scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and four assists against the Titans.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYW9sbyBCYW5jaGVybyBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9EdWtlTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEdWtlTUJC PC9hPiBsb29rIHRvIGNvbnRpbnVlIHRoZWlyIHJ1biBpbiB0aGUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05DQUFUb3VybmFtZW50 P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkNBQVRvdXJu YW1lbnQ8L2E+Ljxicj48YnI+V2UgaGlnaGxpZ2h0IHRoZSBzdGFyIGZyZXNo bWFuIGluIG91ciBQbGF5ZXJzIHRvIFdhdGNoIHNlcmllcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RWSVpxSk12V00iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EVkla cUpNdldNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN0YWRpdW0gKEBTdGFkaXVtKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0YWRpdW0vc3RhdHVzLzE1MDY3 MDczNTY3MDAxNDM2MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjMs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

WENDELL MOORE JR. | NO. 0 | 6-FOOT-5 | JUNIOR | FORWARD

Moore earned Second Team All-ACC honors for his efforts this season. He is listed as a forward but plays more like a guard, leading the Blue Devils with 4.6 assists per game and has a 2.29 assist-to-turnover ratio. Moore is second on the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game, and he’s shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three. He leads the team with 1.4 steals per game on the defensive end. Moore scored 15 points against the Spartans and was 9-of-10 from the free throw line. He had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists in the opening round win over the Titans.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCB0ZWFtIEFsbC1BbWVyaWNhbiBXZW5kZWxsIE1vb3JlIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90ZTI4VzIybzB0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vdGUyOFcyMm8wdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBaaW9uLiBPIChARHVrZU5C QSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWtlTkJBL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDcxNjcxODY3OTU0MDYxMzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

MARK WILLIAMS | NO. 15 | 7-FOOT-0 | SOPHMORE | CENTER

Williams was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s one of the premiere rim defenders in college basketball. He’s 10th in the NCAA with 2.9 blocks per game and will likely matchup against Bryson Williams on the defensive end. Williams is fourth in scoring for Duke at 11.2 ppg, and he’s shooting 71.4 percent from the field. He’s second in rebounding with 7.4 per game. Williams had 15 points with seven boards, five assists and five blocks in the opening round. He followed that up with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in the Round of 32.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJrIFdJbGxpYW1zIHZzIE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIDE1IFB0cyAo Ny05IEZHKSA4IFJlYnMsIDUgQmxrczxicj48YnI+SG93IGNhbiB5b3Ugc2F5 IGJybyBpcyBub3QgYSBsb3R0ZXJ5IHBpY2sgYXQgdGhpcyBwb2ludD8/PyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veWpqekM1TE10WiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3lqanpDNUxNdFo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRnJhbmtpZSBWaXNpb24g KEBGcmFua2llX1Zpc2lvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9GcmFua2llX1Zpc2lvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNTc1OTE3NTg4Mzc3NjAwMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: