A lackluster first half of play segued into a more intense second stanza and Texas Tech grabbed win No. 2 of the season, taking down San Jose State Sunday, 56-42.

Devan Cambridge led the way for the Red Raiders, posting his first double-digit scoring performance of the campaign with 15 points on 7-12 shooting from the field. Warren Washington was the spark early for Tech- the 7-footer was responsible for the Red Raiders’ first six points of the game to get them out in front early.

It was an abysmal half of basketball from both sides in the first 20 minutes of action, which saw the two teams shoot a combined 20-59 from the field and 1-22 from the three-point line.

As for the Red Raiders, they were withheld without a made basket from beyond the arc until Joe Toussaint’s make with 7:33 remaining in the contest to push the score to 38-37. SJSU’s Alvaro Cardenas responded with a three-pointer of his own to give the Spartans the 40-38 advantage before Toussaint converted a tough finish at the rim through contact to knot the game and take the lead with the ensuing free throw.

Another three-point basket from Darrion Williams followed by a Chance McMillian layup capped off an 8-0 from Tech to extend the margin to six at 46-40. The Spartans endured a three-minute scoring drought before a goal tending call gave them a basket. Layups from Cambridge and Toussaint gave the Red Raiders their largest lead of the night of nine and put the game out of reach with less than two minutes remaining.

Toussaint was the second Red Raider to finish in double figures with 10 points on 4-11 shooting. It was another efficient day for Williams, who concluded the contest with nine points on a crisp 4-8 clip from the field.

The Red Raiders conclude their three-game homestand against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Thursday before heading to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis during the week of Thanksgiving. Tip off against the Islanders is set for 7:00 p.m.



