The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered Shawnee (KS) Mill Valley weakside defensive end Jayden Woods on November 8. The offer was just one of the latest for the four-star prospect who has over 20 of them. He recently helped lead the Jaguars to their fifth consecutive 5A state title.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Woods to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

What to know...

... Woods is currently rated as a 5.8 four-star WDE and is the #3 player in Kansas.

... He has over 20 offers, including Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Fl., Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and USC.

... Per his MaxPreps page, he finished this season with 71 tackles, 10 for a loss, seven sacks, eight passes defensed, and one fumble recovery, and helped lead the Jaguars to the state championship.

... Woods also competes in track and wrestling. In 2022, he won the KSHSAA Class 6A state championship in the discus with a personal best throw of 170' 3" feet and also finished eighth in the shot put with a personal best throw of 50' 4.5" feet, per athletic.net. He also qualified for state in wrestling.

Three sport athlete: "The season went really well. We ended up winning the state championship and we finished 11-2. Last year track and wrestling went really well also. I won a state championship in track and also qualified to wrestle at state."

The recruiting process: "It's been going well. However, it is starting to get to that hectic point. But I have learned to embrace it all and see it as a blessing."