The Texas Tech Red Raiders have done it again and were the first program to offer a recruit. This time, it is 2025 Bossier City (LA) Parkway defensive tackle Devon Oliver. RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss his offer from the Red Raiders and the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Texas Tech offered him on November 14.

...He helped lead the Panthers to a 7-4 record and the first round of the Louisiana High High School Athletic Association playoffs.

...He competes in track where he throws the discus and shotput. He won the 5A (LHSAA) state championship in the discus in 2023 with a throw of 162' feet, 3.25" inches.

The recruiting process: "The recruiting process has pretty much just started for me right now. I was injured and out all of last season, and Tech is my first offer."

Getting the first offer from Texas Tech: "It was amazing to get the offer, and I felt honored to get that call. Coach (James) Blanchard was the one who called and told me they were offering me a scholarship. It was awesome to hear that!"