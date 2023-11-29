The Texas Tech Red Raiders have done it again and were the first program to offer a recruit. This time, it is 2025 Bossier City (LA) Parkway defensive tackle Devon Oliver. RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss his offer from the Red Raiders and the latest in his recruitment.
What you need to know...
...Texas Tech offered him on November 14.
...He helped lead the Panthers to a 7-4 record and the first round of the Louisiana High High School Athletic Association playoffs.
The recruiting process: "The recruiting process has pretty much just started for me right now. I was injured and out all of last season, and Tech is my first offer."
Getting the first offer from Texas Tech: "It was amazing to get the offer, and I felt honored to get that call. Coach (James) Blanchard was the one who called and told me they were offering me a scholarship. It was awesome to hear that!"
Connection with the TTU coaches: "It is good, but I just started talking to them, and we are still building that relationship. I talk to Coach Blanchard the most and also to defensive line Coach (Zarnell) Fitch."
Other schools in the mix: "I am not hearing from many schools right now. My injury last year pushed things back for me. I wasn't able to go to camps or visits or anything like that. So, I am just waiting to start doing that."
Texas Tech interest: "It is too early to tell, but they were my first offer, so I would say they are pretty high up there right now, especially since I just talked to Coach Z, and he was just telling me all about their program."