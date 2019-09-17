Week two of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level. Here is the week two recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit After a big week one with more than 100 receiving yards, Amendola was quiet in week two as he was held without a reception and only had one target. He did return two punts for 11 yards on special teams.

Danny Amendola has replaced Jamal Agnew on punt return. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) September 15, 2019

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Coutee had two receptions for seven yards in the Texans' win.

WR Keke Coutee's first catch of the season is for 6 yards. #JAXvsHOU — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) September 15, 2019

Michael Crabtree, WR, Arizona Crabtree had two receptions for 13 yards in the Cardinals' loss.

Michael Crabtree makes his first reception as a Cardinal.



(Much to the chagrin of @MarvinBama15) — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 15, 2019

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville Davis did not record any statistics in the Jaguars' loss.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Eguavoen recorded four tackles in the Jaguars' loss.

Sam Eguavoen blows up the lead block and makes the play. pic.twitter.com/cYwrLgrkj8 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Grant had one carry for -4 yards and made three receptions for 22 yards on offense. On special teams he returned a kickoff for 39 yards and had two punt returns for five yards.

I endorse Jakeem Grant taking a kickoff out anytime it’s in the middle of the end zone. Why not? The changes something special could happen is about 12 percent, but that’s better odds than Miami’s offense converting a third down right now. pic.twitter.com/uu18netnww — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 16, 2019

Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas Hyder recorded one tackle in the Cowboys' win.

Heck of a play from Kerry Hyder to blow up the TE and make the tackle on Peterson. pic.twitter.com/OBG9YxYK3e — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) September 16, 2019

Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle Jackson recorded three tackles, a sack and had two QB hits in the Seahawks' win,

Branden Jackson, who grew up about a half an hour from here, with a sack. Steelers will punt. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 15, 2019

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Mahomes went 30/44 for 443 yards and four touchdown passes in the Chiefs' win. He also had a carry for -1 yard.

Patrick Mahomes isn't fair.



In the first half: 18/26, 313 yards, 4 TDs



Absurd. pic.twitter.com/vdrepHL4ow — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2019

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland Washington had three carries for 9 yards and added two catches for 26 yards in the Raiders' loss. He also chipped in with one tackle.

Third down and four for #Raiders. Carr in shotgun. Escapes instant pressure to find DeAndre Washington along the right sideline for first down. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 15, 2019

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona - Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore - Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland - Dakota Allen, LB, Los Angeles Rams - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo