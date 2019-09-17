News More News
Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Two recap

Keke Coutee
Keke Coutee (Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Week two of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.

Here is the week two recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

After a big week one with more than 100 receiving yards, Amendola was quiet in week two as he was held without a reception and only had one target.

He did return two punts for 11 yards on special teams.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Coutee had two receptions for seven yards in the Texans' win.

Michael Crabtree, WR, Arizona

Crabtree had two receptions for 13 yards in the Cardinals' loss.

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville

Davis did not record any statistics in the Jaguars' loss.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Eguavoen recorded four tackles in the Jaguars' loss.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Grant had one carry for -4 yards and made three receptions for 22 yards on offense.

On special teams he returned a kickoff for 39 yards and had two punt returns for five yards.

Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas

Hyder recorded one tackle in the Cowboys' win.

Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

Jackson recorded three tackles, a sack and had two QB hits in the Seahawks' win,

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

Mahomes went 30/44 for 443 yards and four touchdown passes in the Chiefs' win. He also had a carry for -1 yard.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland

Washington had three carries for 9 yards and added two catches for 26 yards in the Raiders' loss. He also chipped in with one tackle.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland

- Dakota Allen, LB, Los Angeles Rams

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo

- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

