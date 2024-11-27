Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Twelve

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.
We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.
Taylor-Demerson played 62 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 16-6 loss @ Seattle. He led the Arizona defense with 9 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 pass breakup.
Washington played 35 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Ravens 30-23 win @ the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not record a stat in the game and finished with a PFF grade of 58.8.
Steele played all 66 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 34-26 win @ Washington. He finished with a PFF grade of 69.2, third best on the Dallas offense.
Cole and the Jaguars were on their bye week.
Mahomes went 27/37 for 269 yards and 3 passing touchdowns in the Chiefs 30-27 win @ Carolina. He also added 5 carries for 60 rushing yards.
Wilson played 30 defensive and 9 special teams snaps in the Raiders 29-19 loss vs Denver. He was credited with 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL's and 3 pressures in the game. Wilson finished with a PFF grade of 59.8.
Brooks played 69 defensive and 2 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 34-15 win vs New England. He was credited with 9 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 fumble recovery. He finished with a PFF grade of 64.4.
Eguavoen and the Jets were on their bye week.
Owens played 30 special teams snaps in the Commanders 34-26 loss vs Dallas. He did not record a stat in the game.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles
Red Raider Transactions
- TE Baylor Cupp was restored from injured reserve to the Kansas City Chiefs Practice Squad
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.