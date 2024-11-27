Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Twelve

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) celebrates with teammates after recovering a strip sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images)

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 62 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 16-6 loss @ Seattle. He led the Arizona defense with 9 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 pass breakup.

Washington played 35 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Ravens 30-23 win @ the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not record a stat in the game and finished with a PFF grade of 58.8.

Steele played all 66 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 34-26 win @ Washington. He finished with a PFF grade of 69.2, third best on the Dallas offense.

Cole and the Jaguars were on their bye week.

Mahomes went 27/37 for 269 yards and 3 passing touchdowns in the Chiefs 30-27 win @ Carolina. He also added 5 carries for 60 rushing yards.



Wilson played 30 defensive and 9 special teams snaps in the Raiders 29-19 loss vs Denver. He was credited with 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL's and 3 pressures in the game. Wilson finished with a PFF grade of 59.8.

Brooks played 69 defensive and 2 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 34-15 win vs New England. He was credited with 9 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 fumble recovery. He finished with a PFF grade of 64.4.

Eguavoen and the Jets were on their bye week.

Owens played 30 special teams snaps in the Commanders 34-26 loss vs Dallas. He did not record a stat in the game.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars - TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs - WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles

Red Raider Transactions

- TE Baylor Cupp was restored from injured reserve to the Kansas City Chiefs Practice Squad