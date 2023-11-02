With a saddle at stake in front of a Thursday night Jones AT&T Stadium crowd, Texas Tech took care of business against TCU, vanquishing the Horned Frogs, 35-28. The Red Raiders’ win over TCU is their first in the series since 2018, which was also a Thursday contest in front of the Fort Worth faithful.

For the first time since the 2015 season, Tech has a 1,000-yard rusher, as Tahj Brooks eclipsed the tally Thursday with 146 yards. A seven-yard run by Brooks in the third quarter pushed him over the grand mark, which he followed up with a touchdown scamper to give Tech the lead it would not let slip.

Thursday night marked the return to play for redshirt sophomore quarterback Behren Morton, who missed the Red Raiders’ last game, the road trip to BYU. Finally fully healthy, Morton was able to lead a Tech offense vertically, an area that the Red Raiders had been sorely missing all season long.

The two sides traded punts to open the game, and on their second drive of the night, the Red Raiders found the endzone on a speed option run from Morton. The Horned Frogs responded with a touchdown of their own, and Tech was able to set up kicker Gino Garcia for a 27-yard field goal to establish a 10-7 lead early in the second stanza of play.

Morton’s first touchdown pass of the night sailed to Myles Price, who hauled in a 25-yard shot on a well-run post route. A drive just before the half stalled, but it allowed Garcia to nail one in from 55, which surpassed his previous career-high of 54.

The Horned Frogs were prepared for a fight however, and came out of the intermission swinging. Tech’s offense could not get a rhythm going early in the second half, and TCU was able to capitalize with two touchdown runs from Emani Bailey. The Horned Frogs nearly carried a 21-20 lead into the fourth quarter, before Brooks put Tech on his back to score.

The vertical play from Tech’s offense was recaptured, the final result being a 44-yard bomb to speedster Drae McCray to give the Red Raiders a 35-21 lead in the final chapter of play.

The play to McCray was part of a three-play, 92-yard drive, which was set up first by a 39-yard pitch-and-catch to Lubbock product Xavier White.

Just as fast as Tech’s drive went, TCU used a methodical, 16-play, 75-yard drive to sneak closer on the scoreboard. Trey Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, took his first carry of the game at goal line and scored to make it 35-28

The Horned Frogs had a final opportunity to potentially tie the game, which was cut short by an interception from Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. The pick was Taylor-Demerson’s second of the night, his first helping set up Brooks’ touchdown run.

CJ Baskerville led the Red Raiders’ defense with nine tackles. Morton passed for 282 yards and two touchdown tosses. More importantly, Tech did not turn the ball over and forced two from TCU.

The win puts Tech at 4-5 on the season, with a road trip to Lawrence up next to take on Kansas. Game time for the contest against the Jayhawks has not been announced at this time.



