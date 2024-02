Welcome to this week's edition of the Red Raider Recruiting Six-Pack. I changed this week's edition up, and for the first time, it will also include Texas Tech basketball targets. The Red Raider basketball team is coming off a huge win on Monday night, thumping #6 Kansas 79-50. They will now prepare for their second straight top-ten matchup with a road trip to Ames to take on the #10 Iowa State Cyclones. With that in mind, let's look at Red Raider targets on the gridiron and hardwood.

Red Raider football targets

Deante Lindsay. Cornerback, Ada, Oklahoma. (Ada High School). Not ranked by Rivals. The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered Ada (OK) High School cornerback Deante Lindsay on February 13. I asked him about his recruitment and offer from Texas Tech. "My recruiting is going pretty well, and the offer from Texas Tech is a huge step. I'm super excited," he said. The offer was the second for Lindsey, who also holds one from UNLV. In 2023, he finished with 51 tackles and 5 interceptions on defense. On the offensive side of the ball, he had 36 receptions for 859 yards and 13 touchdowns, per his MaxPreps page. He also plays basketball for the Cougars.

Kilian Registe. Offensive tackle, Keller, Texas. (Keller High School). Not ranked by Rivals. The Red Raiders offered Keller (TX) High School offensive tackle Kilian Registe on February 13, which was his second. I asked him about receiving an offer from Texas Tech. "Getting an offer from a school like Texas Tech is a dream come true. I didn't know much of anything about how recruiting worked or if any school even knew my name, and I was at a loss for words when they reached out to me. Coach (James) Blanchard was extremely kind and helpful and talked through a lot of stuff I didn't understand about this process, and I'm just incredibly grateful for him and everyone else at Texas Tech," he said. Registe also has offers from Arkansas State and Houston and has visited Baylor and Texas State.

Blake Thiry. 2025 tight end, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. (Prairie du Chien High School). Not ranked by Rivals. Texas Tech offered Prairie du Chien (WI) High School tight end Blake Thiry on February 13. I asked him about getting an offer from the Red Raiders. "I am super thrilled about the offer and can't wait to get down to Lubbock to see everything. The coaches have been great so far," he said. Thiry also has offers from Akron, Coastal Carolina, and Ohio, with interests from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Jobe Tuafale. Defensive tackle, Layton, Utah. (Layton Christian Academy). Not ranked by Rivals. Texas Tech became the first program to offer Layton (UT) Christian Academy defensive tackle Jobe Tuafale on January 30. I asked him about receiving his first offer from the Red Raiders. "It was shocking for me. I didn't know it was going to come to me like that, but I'm very happy and thankful for the opportunity," he said. In 2023, Tuafale finished with 36 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks, in 9 games for the Eagles, per his MaxPreps page.

Red Raider basketball targets

Alex Barther. 2026 shooting guard, Fort Worth, Texas. (Eastern Hills High School). Not ranked by Rivals. The Red Raiders offered 2026 Fort Worth (TX) Eastern Hills High School shooting guard Alex Barther on February 10. He was in town for the win over UCF on Saturday afternoon. I asked him about his recruitment, offer, and visit. "It's going well, from what I know. I don't really know who calls and what not. And I'm very grateful for receiving the offer. I was really looking forward to visiting Tech, and it was definitely worth it. Coach Buff (general manager Kellen Buffington) showed me around and made me feel welcome. From the facilities to the whole coaching staff and so on, it was a very good experience," he said. Barther also has offers from Arizona State, Mississippi State, Missouri, SMU, TCU, and Texas A&M.

Leon Horner III. Shooting guard, Dallas, Texas. (Dynamic Prep). Rivals three-star recruit. Dallas (TX) Dynamic Prep shooting guard Leon Horner III does not have an offer from the Red Raiders but was in Lubbock on February 5 for the Red Raiders matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats. I asked him about his recruitment and visit. "My recruitment is going well, and Texas Tech is definitely at the top of my list! The visit was great. I saw the practice facility, took pictures, and also got to tour the locker room and weight room. I spoke with head coach (Grant) McCasland, saw the apartments, and met with the staff. I had a blast! The student section stood out the most. It just feels like the right home," he said. Horner is a three-star prospect who has offers from Illinois-Chicago, Hofstra, Loyola (IL), Mount St. Mary's, Sam Houston State, and Texas-Arlington.